Honda car parks illegally on pedestrian crossing along Hougang Ave 8

One Honda car was spotted parking illegally on the pedestrian crossing along Hougang Avenue 8.
A passer-by told Mothership that the vehicle was parked right smack at the traffic light pedestrian crossing near a 24-hour coffee shop at Blk 401 on Oct. 2, 12:05am.
This is what the crossing looks like from a different angle:
Because of the car, a wheelchair-bound elderly man faced difficulty getting to the other end of the road.
Fortunately, a few passers-by offered help to move him onto the pavement.
Parking or waiting on a pedestrian crossing is an offence.
According to Onemotoring, a first-time offender could face up to S$120 fine and three demerit points if found guilty.
Repeat offenders will face heavier penalties.
Top photo by Yesmin Yijin.
