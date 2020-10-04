Honda car parks illegally on pedestrian crossing along Hougang Ave 8

One Honda car was spotted parking illegally on the pedestrian crossing along Hougang Avenue 8.

A passer-by told Mothership that the vehicle was parked right smack at the traffic light pedestrian crossing near a 24-hour coffee shop at Blk 401 on Oct. 2, 12:05am.

This is what the crossing looks like from a different angle:

Because of the car, a wheelchair-bound elderly man faced difficulty getting to the other end of the road.

Fortunately, a few passers-by offered help to move him onto the pavement.

Parking or waiting on a pedestrian crossing is an offence.

According to Onemotoring, a first-time offender could face up to S$120 fine and three demerit points if found guilty.

Repeat offenders will face heavier penalties.

Top photo by Yesmin Yijin.