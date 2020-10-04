Back

Honda car parks illegally on pedestrian crossing along Hougang Ave 8

Tsk tsk.

Zhangxin Zheng | October 04, 2020, 10:15 PM

Events

Mid-Autumn Festival Light-Up 2020

18 September 2020 - 04 October 2020

Gardens by the Bay

One Honda car was spotted parking illegally on the pedestrian crossing along Hougang Avenue 8.

A passer-by told Mothership that the vehicle was parked right smack at the traffic light pedestrian crossing near a 24-hour coffee shop at Blk 401 on Oct. 2, 12:05am.

This is what the crossing looks like from a different angle:

Via Google streetview

Because of the car, a wheelchair-bound elderly man faced difficulty getting to the other end of the road.

Fortunately, a few passers-by offered help to move him onto the pavement.

Photo by Yesmen Yijin

Photo by Yesmen Yijin

Photo by Yesmen Yijin

Parking or waiting on a pedestrian crossing is an offence.

According to Onemotoring, a first-time offender could face up to S$120 fine and three demerit points if found guilty.

Repeat offenders will face heavier penalties.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo by Yesmin Yijin.

No new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 cases on Oct. 4

The total number of cases today is 57, 812.

October 04, 2020, 10:03 PM

S'porean actor Andie Chen & family temporarily move to Taipei

Chen is now a stay-home dad there as Pang has returned to Singapore for work.

October 04, 2020, 06:58 PM

Use of TraceTogether to be made compulsory for large gatherings & high-risk events: Janil Puthucheary

This will help contact tracing efforts by identifying people who have come into close contact with confirmed Covid-19 cases.

October 04, 2020, 06:41 PM

Man allegedly rejected when using S$1000 note to pay for S$325 bill at Boon Lay Good Price Centre

That's S$675.20 in change.

October 04, 2020, 06:11 PM

HDB in touch with Jalan Besar resident who complained about broken tiles & damages in rental flat

HDB has made arrangements to carry out the repairs in her flat over the next few days.

October 04, 2020, 04:33 PM

Retired SBS Transit bus spotted on Hong Kong roads after being bought by private collector

Whoa, cool.

October 04, 2020, 04:30 PM

Free masks collection from Temasek Foundation vending machines ends today (Oct. 4, 11:59pm)

Free one.

October 04, 2020, 04:12 PM

Over 50 cars stuck at Waterway Point carpark for at least an hour on Oct. 3 after gantries malfunction

Mayhem.

October 04, 2020, 03:57 PM

Taiwan-born woman goes for safari tour in Africa, ends up falling in love & marrying her guide

Fairytale romance.

October 04, 2020, 03:33 PM

Covid-19: 6 imported cases & 2 community cases in S'pore on Oct. 4

Latest update.

October 04, 2020, 03:21 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.