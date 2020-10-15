Johor Bahru's first McDonald's at Holiday Plaza built in 1984 closed until further notice

An iconic McDonald's outlet in Johor Bahru will be closed temporarily due to the sustained lockdown that Malaysia is implementing to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

Empty outlet

Several images posted to a Facebook group focusing on Johor Bahru news has gained some traction, with over 370 shares.

A snapshot of the notice by the fast food chain, which is located at Holiday Plaza, notes that the outlet will be closed until further notice.

This is due to the Malaysia's Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO), which will last until Dec. 31.

In the meantime, foreigners are still banned from entering the country.

Another photo posted showed the empty store devoid of customers, tables and chairs.

The rest of the mall also appears completely empty in the background of the photo.

Nostalgia

The closure of this McDonald's outlet has struck a chord with netizens as it is the fast food chain's very first outlet in Johor Bahru.

Opened in October 1984, the outlet has been in operation for 36 years.

Some online recounted the experience of queueing for their first-ever McDonald's meal when the store opened in the 1980s.

One person who lived in Singapore added that in the 90s, his parents took him to Holiday Plaza simply for the fast food.

Others reminisced about Holiday Plaza, which is often overshadowed by the newer, larger and more glitzy KSL mall nearby.

Holiday Plaza is better known for its cheaper products, hair and nail salons, massage parlours and CD/DVD shops.

Other businesses in JB suffering

This isn't the first establishment in Johor Bahru to close recently.

The lockdown and travel restrictions have resulted in a drastic drop in footfall, especially of Singaporean tourists, which has led to the closure of numerous businesses.

Top photo from Nicholas Chan / FB