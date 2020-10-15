Back

Johor Bahru's first McDonald's at Holiday Plaza built in 1984 closed until further notice

It's been operating for 36 years.

Ashley Tan | October 15, 2020, 10:55 PM

Events

OrangeTee Property Expo 2020

17 October 2020 - 18 October 2020

Virtual event

An iconic McDonald's outlet in Johor Bahru will be closed temporarily due to the sustained lockdown that Malaysia is implementing to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

Empty outlet

Several images posted to a Facebook group focusing on Johor Bahru news has gained some traction, with over 370 shares.

A snapshot of the notice by the fast food chain, which is located at Holiday Plaza, notes that the outlet will be closed until further notice.

This is due to the Malaysia's Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO), which will last until Dec. 31.

In the meantime, foreigners are still banned from entering the country.

Photo from Nicholas Chan / FB

Another photo posted showed the empty store devoid of customers, tables and chairs.

The rest of the mall also appears completely empty in the background of the photo.

Photo from Nicholas Chan / FB

Nostalgia

The closure of this McDonald's outlet has struck a chord with netizens as it is the fast food chain's very first outlet in Johor Bahru.

Opened in October 1984, the outlet has been in operation for 36 years.

Some online recounted the experience of queueing for their first-ever McDonald's meal when the store opened in the 1980s.

One person who lived in Singapore added that in the 90s, his parents took him to Holiday Plaza simply for the fast food.

Others reminisced about Holiday Plaza, which is often overshadowed by the newer, larger and more glitzy KSL mall nearby.

Holiday Plaza is better known for its cheaper products, hair and nail salons, massage parlours and CD/DVD shops.

Other businesses in JB suffering

This isn't the first establishment in Johor Bahru to close recently.

The lockdown and travel restrictions have resulted in a drastic drop in footfall, especially of Singaporean tourists, which has led to the closure of numerous businesses.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo from Nicholas Chan / FB

Eatery at Little India visited by confirmed Covid-19 case

There are no new community cases reported today.

October 15, 2020, 10:54 PM

Not acceptable for any S'porean to earn less than S$1,300 per month: Pritam Singh

Singh urged the government to move faster in helping low wage workers in Singapore.

October 15, 2020, 09:36 PM

Thailand tourism board makes cheeky, shady jab at S'pore's MRT breakdown

That's rough.

October 15, 2020, 07:28 PM

Orchard Tower murder accused given conditional warning: His parents told him 'don't do stupid things ah'

He cannot reoffend in the next one year or else the dropped charge will be pressed against him.

October 15, 2020, 07:18 PM

7 people arrested for stealing grocery vouchers from letterboxes at Toa Payoh, Tampines, Marsiling & Telok Blangah

The vouchers are worth S$150 each.

October 15, 2020, 07:04 PM

IKEA S'pore's plant balls can't replace actual meatballs, but they're still pretty good

Now available in IKEA restaurants.

October 15, 2020, 06:50 PM

Boon Tat Street stabbing: Mother of deceased son-in-law demands S$5,050 monthly in damages

The compensation would consist of her living expenses, medical expenses, utilities, and rent, which was provided by her son before his death.

October 15, 2020, 06:44 PM

Man lends phone to stranger at Chinatown Complex, starts receiving massage offers

Beware.

October 15, 2020, 06:22 PM

Govt not ideologically against minimum wage, but Progressive Wage Model has better results: Koh Poh Koon

Koh argued that it is difficult to set a number for minimum wage across all sectors.

October 15, 2020, 06:04 PM

Bilahari: Trump is 'toast' in US election unless major external shock happens

He cited the double-digit lead Biden has on Trump in all post-debate polls, including the one by Fox News.

October 15, 2020, 05:39 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.