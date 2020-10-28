Back

Largest indoor skating rink in S'pore with disco vibes has 2-hour sessions from S$12

Going back to the 70s.

Fasiha Nazren | October 28, 2020, 06:48 PM

Events

NXplorers Finals

24 October 2020 - 30 October 2020

Online

If rollerblading around East Coast Park seems scary to you, then here's an indoor option that you may try.

Located in Downtown East, Hi Roller is the largest indoor skating rink in Singapore.

70s vibes

It is also known for its disco lights, which gives off a 70s vibe.

Photo from Hi Roller's Facebook page.

Photo from @soph.dmz on Instagram.

Photo from Hi Roller's Facebook page.

Photo from Hi Roller's Facebook page.

Quad and inline skates

You can use inline or quad skates.

For the uninitiated, quad skates (also known as roller skates) have four wheels in a two-by-two configuration and thus provides more stability.

Photo from @hirollersingapore on Instagram.

Inline skates, on the other hand, have four wheels in a straight line configuration which is more suitable for use outdoors.

Photo from @hirollersingapore on Instagram.

From S$12 for adults

Hi Roller offers two types of session passes: Two-hour session pass and full day session pass.

Two-hour session pass

With this pass, you can try both inline and roller skates.

This pass costs S$15 for students and S$17 for adults.

A group booking can also be made at S$14 per person with a minimum of four persons in a group.

The price is inclusive of rental of skates and guards.

However, you can get S$5 off if you bring your own skates.

Full day session pass

With this pass, one will be entitled to full day re-entry for all public entry slots of the day.

This pass costs S$35 for students and S$40 for adults.

A group booking can also be made at S$30 per person with a minimum of four persons in a group.

The price is inclusive of rental of skates and guards.

However, you can get S$5 off if you bring your own skates.

To make a booking, call 9694 4094.

Address: 1 Pasir Ris Cl, Level 5 E!Hub @ Downtown East Singapore 519599

Opening hours: 11:30am to 9pm, daily

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image from Hi Roller's Facebook page.

George Yeo: China says it must be prepared to go to war so it can prevent war

Yeo said: "If they don't do all these things, then the push for independence will be irresistible, then war will be inevitable." 

October 28, 2020, 06:40 PM

S'pore Discovery Centre reopens from Oct. 31 with laser tag, pedal boat & 2-storey escape room experience

There's paintball too.

October 28, 2020, 06:19 PM

Thai Airways turn life vests & emergency slide rafts into limited edition bags selling for S$17 - S$218

Another money-making idea.

October 28, 2020, 06:18 PM

Maid sentenced to 14 months' jail for inserting toddler's hand into pot of boiling water

The toddler's parents managed to find CCTV evidence of her actions.

October 28, 2020, 06:05 PM

Dear S’poreans, please don’t be tempted to bend Covid-19 rules

Let’s do our part to prevent the spread.

October 28, 2020, 05:56 PM

Hossan Leong responds to news of lookalike who punched 2 people, jailed 12 weeks

Uncanny.

October 28, 2020, 05:49 PM

Cyclist brushes side of taxi along Clemenceau Ave & tumbles off while filtering lanes

The cyclist lost his balance and tumbled off the bike.

October 28, 2020, 05:31 PM

Cable fault caused 3 hours 36 mins MRT disruption that affected 123,000 commuters on Oct. 14, 2020

The train disruption on the CCL was caused by a human error.

October 28, 2020, 05:30 PM

Young people a 'main driver' for second waves of Covid-19 infection in other countries: Ho Ching

She emphasised the importance of maintaining vigilance despite low numbers in Singapore.

October 28, 2020, 04:05 PM

7 new imported Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Oct. 28, no new locally transmitted cases

Latest update.

October 28, 2020, 03:24 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.