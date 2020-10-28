Largest indoor skating rink in S'pore with disco vibes has 2-hour sessions from S$12

If rollerblading around East Coast Park seems scary to you, then here's an indoor option that you may try.

Located in Downtown East, Hi Roller is the largest indoor skating rink in Singapore.

70s vibes

It is also known for its disco lights, which gives off a 70s vibe.

Quad and inline skates

You can use inline or quad skates.

For the uninitiated, quad skates (also known as roller skates) have four wheels in a two-by-two configuration and thus provides more stability.

Inline skates, on the other hand, have four wheels in a straight line configuration which is more suitable for use outdoors.

From S$12 for adults

Hi Roller offers two types of session passes: Two-hour session pass and full day session pass.

Two-hour session pass

With this pass, you can try both inline and roller skates.

This pass costs S$15 for students and S$17 for adults.

A group booking can also be made at S$14 per person with a minimum of four persons in a group.

The price is inclusive of rental of skates and guards.

However, you can get S$5 off if you bring your own skates.

Full day session pass

With this pass, one will be entitled to full day re-entry for all public entry slots of the day.

This pass costs S$35 for students and S$40 for adults.

A group booking can also be made at S$30 per person with a minimum of four persons in a group.

The price is inclusive of rental of skates and guards.

However, you can get S$5 off if you bring your own skates.

To make a booking, call 9694 4094.

Address: 1 Pasir Ris Cl, Level 5 E!Hub @ Downtown East Singapore 519599

Opening hours: 11:30am to 9pm, daily

Top image from Hi Roller's Facebook page.