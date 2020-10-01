Back

HDB to offer 9,300 BTO flats in Nov. 2020 & Feb. 2021

More flats to choose from.

Sulaiman Daud | October 01, 2020, 10:20 AM

The Housing & Development Board (HDB) announced that 9,300 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats will go on sale in Nov. 2020 and Feb. 2021.

According to HDB's InfoWeb, the upcoming flats will be in non-mature estates like Sembawang and Tengah, and also mature-estates like Tampines and Toa Payoh (Bidadari).

You can check out the full list of estates and the number of flats available at this link. Click on "upcoming sales launch".

The next Sale of Balance Flats exercise will also be launched in Nov. 2020. This allows prospective buyers to apply for unsold flats from previous BTO launches, extra Selective En bloc Redevelopment scheme replacement flats, and repurchased flats.

Basically, empty flats left over from previous exercises are looking to be your forever (depending on the length of the lease) home.

But as in all things, details might change depending on the Covid-19 situation.

RPI up in 3Q2020

HDB also reported that their flash estimate for the Resale Price Index of this year's third quarter is up by 1.4 per cent over the previous quarter.

The index is a guide to compare the overall price movements of HDB resale flats.

The base is the first quarter of 2009, so the resale prices for HDB flats in that quarter were given a value of 100.

3Q2020 saw an index of 133.7. You can check out the whole graph below:

Pic from HDB.

Top image from HDB.

