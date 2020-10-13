Jail for S'pore woman, 37, who masterminded Hari Raya boiling water assault motivated by revenge

After watching a video of her younger brother being assaulted, a woman hatched a plan to take revenge on those involved — a pair of siblings.

On Oct. 13, Norhayati Jaffar, 37, was sentenced to five years and four months' jail, reported CNA.

According to court documents seen by Mothership, she had pleaded guilty to one count of voluntarily causing hurt by a heated substance and three drug-related charges, including consumption of methamphetamine.

Another three charges were taken into consideration.

Plotted revenge after seeing her brother assaulted

On Jul. 7, 2018, Norhayati was shown a video of her younger brother Muhammad Putera Shafiellah Bin Jaffar being assaulted.

She identified one of the assailants as Muhammad Faizal Bin Omar, 29, and also recognised his 27-year-old sister Nur Farahtika Binte Omar watching the assault.

Norhayati then planned to avenge her brother's assault by inviting the siblings to her house under the pretence of celebrating Hari Raya, and also telling them that she had something urgent to communicate.

Court documents state that Norhayati roped in her brother 35-year-old Muhammad Bakhtiyar Bin Jaffar and a friend, Nurhanifah Binte Juma’at, 28.

Both of were angry about Putera's assault.

Following Norhayati's instructions, Nurhanifah boiled a kettle of water just before the siblings arrived at the house on Jul. 8, 2018.

Attacking them with hot water and bamboo sticks

When Faizal and Farahtika arrived at around 12:30pm, with two friends in tow, Norhayati locked the unit's gate.

She and Bakhtiyar then began attacking the siblings while Nurhanifah used her phone to film the assault.

The altercation saw Norhayati pour hot water onto both siblings, while the kettle and a bamboo stick were used to beat Faizal and Farahtika.

Bakhtiyar pummelled and kicked Faizal at one point grabbing the latter's hair and slamming his head against the arm of a chair.

Eventually, the victims managed to escape the unit -- their friends had already escaped when the assault began -- but the assailants chased after them, while Nurhanifah continued to capture footage.

The entire assault lasted between three to four minutes.

According to court documents, Faizal and Farahtika — who sought medical attention at Singapore General Hospital on Jul. 13 and 12 respectively — were found to have sustained second-degree burns on their bodies.

Drug offences and subsequent arrest

Norhayati was arrested on Apr. 4 after a police officer observed her behaving suspiciously.

After conducting a spot check, she was found to be wanted by police for failing to report for a urine test as required by a supervision order from April 2017.

During her latest run-in with the law, Norhayati also pleaded guilty to drug-related offences.

When the Central Narcotics Bureau conducted a house visit at her home in March 2020, she was again tested and found to have consumed meth.

The two others involved in the assault were sentenced earlier.

Nurhanifah was sentenced in January last year to a year and three months' jail and Bakhtiyar was given a sentence of 10 weeks' jail.

Top image from Fiona Poh's YouTube Channel