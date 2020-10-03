Rats the size of man's palm spotted at Woodlands Civic Centre Thai restaurant

It appears that the Woodlands Civic Centre has a rat problem.

A man sent a video to Stomp showing a rat as big as his open palm scuttling behind a glass panel at Lerk Thai Restaurant, a Thai restaurant at the Centre.

The video was overlaid with this caption:

"the rat as big as my hand what the"

The man claimed that he spotted this rat and many others at the Thai restaurant on Sep. 27, at around 11.45pm.

He said that he spotted three, but there could have been more.

According to Stomp, the man's friend also saw a "huge rat" running into the restaurant too.

Thai restaurant: Woodlands Civic Centre management has to step up on pest control

A Lerk Thai Restaurant spokesman told Stomp that the National Environment Agency (NEA) has been informed of the infestation. Inspections were carried out on Sep. 28 and 30.

The spokesperson added:

"Through NEA's findings, it was identified that Woodlands Civic Centre management was tasked to step up efforts on the mall's pest control. Woodlands Civic Centre has been given a week notice to comply on the requirements issued by NEA."

The spokesperson also told Stomp that the restaurant prioritises good housekeeping and has increased its regular pest control checks and treatment to twice monthly since August 2020.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn

Top image credit: Screengrab from Stomp video, and Google maps