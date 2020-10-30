Back

Kid in S'pore celebrates Halloween with adorable dinosaur costume, goes 'roarrrrrrr!'

Frighteningly cute.

Tanya Ong | October 30, 2020, 03:27 PM

Expect to see some people dressed for Halloween as it is right around the corner.

These kids, for instance, appear to be taking the event pretty seriously.

Screenshot via Jacqueline Lah's video/FB

One Jacqueline Lah had shared a video to Complaint Singapore, saying: "I want to complain! Why so cute!"

In the video, the boy can be seen in what looks to be a homemade dinosaur costume. He is joined by another older boy, who appears to be dressed as a vampire of sorts.

Someone not pictured in the frame says, "Ooooh, you're a dinosaur ah? So funny!"

The boy's only response? "ROOOOOOARRRRR!"

The boy totters about, probably hampered by the boxy structure around him.

A closer look at the boy and costume, which has holes at the sides for his arms:

Screenshot via Jacqueline Lah's video/FB

The person laughs, and say "Cute ah," before saying goodbye to the kid, who is then led away by an adult.

Screenshot via Jacqueline Lah's video/FB

You can see the video here.

Top photo via Jacqueline Lah/FB.

