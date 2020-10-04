940,000 HDB households to receive GST voucher in October, larger families to receive more rebates

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat announced on his Facebook that 940,000 HDB households will be receiving a GST voucher (GSTV) in October.

GST vouchers given out in October

This is the third GST Voucher - U-Save payment that the families in need will receive this Financial Year (FY2020). The first two payments were made in April and July.

In total, all Singaporean HDB households will receive twice the regular amount of GSTV - U-Save to help offset their utilities bills this year. Larger families will receive 2.5 times their regular GSTV- U-Save.

About 155,000 larger families will receive an additional rebate this month, according to a press release from the Ministry of Finance.

These are families with five or more members living at the same residence as reflected in their NRICs, and are related by blood, marriage, or legal adoption.

With more people living in the same household, these families are likely to bear higher utilities bills.

All in, the Government is disbursing S$630 million of GSTV – U-Save this FY to support these lower- and middle-income households to reduce their household expenses.

Families will receive another round of rebates in January 2021.

Here's a summary of the rebates each housing type will receive in October:

Heng added in his Facebook post that all Singaporean households, including those who do not stay in HDB flats, would have received S$100 in Solidarity Utilities Credit for their July or August bill.

He hopes the financial support can help all households cope in these difficult times.

Top photo via Unsplash by @john_visualz