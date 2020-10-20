GrabFood deliverer stops to feed 2 random kitties in Ayer Rajah after completing delivery

Some cats at Ayer Rajah were treated to some food by a GrabFood deliverer after he had completed his delivery in the area.

The delivery personnel was recently spotted at Ayer Rajah accompanied by at least two community cats.

According to a video shared by Cats of Ayer Rajah, the GrabFood deliverer was seen squatting on the floor and giving them some food.

The video caption also said that he will give the community cats food wherever he makes his deliveries, before continuing on his journey.

The full video here, and Facebook post:

Cute.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn

Top photo via Cats of Ayer Rajah/FB.