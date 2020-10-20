Back

GrabFood deliverer stops to feed 2 random kitties in Ayer Rajah after completing delivery

So sweet.

Tanya Ong | October 20, 2020, 11:49 AM

Some cats at Ayer Rajah were treated to some food by a GrabFood deliverer after he had completed his delivery in the area.

The delivery personnel was recently spotted at Ayer Rajah accompanied by at least two community cats.

According to a video shared by Cats of Ayer Rajah, the GrabFood deliverer was seen squatting on the floor and giving them some food.

Cats of Ayer Rajah/FB.

Cats of Ayer Rajah/FB.

The video caption also said that he will give the community cats food wherever he makes his deliveries, before continuing on his journey.

The full video here, and Facebook post:

Cute.

Top photo via Cats of Ayer Rajah/FB.

