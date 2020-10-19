Gothic industrial building near Bukit Merah on sale for S$28 million

One industrial building in Singapore has set itself apart with its gothic architecture.

The building along Jalan Kilang is called 'The Mill', and is located near the Bukit Merah estate.

Here's what it looks like on Google Maps:

According to the property's website, the project is a collaboration between architects based in United States and Singapore.

The style of the building is described as "an amalgamation of post-industrial American architectural influences, cast alongside a fortified Gothic tower".

Currently for sale in market for S$28 million

According to Alvin Choo, who is Division Director of Investment Sales & Affluent Markets at the ERA Realty Network, the building is being placed for sale S$28 million.

Choo added that the property has 18 units, with two units that have access to a roof terrace:

"This property is an industrial building in Jalan Kilang, and the property has 18 split units in the building with mostly four units to a floorplate plus one F&B approved unit on the garden podium. The top floor houses its own two units that opens up to an amazing open-view roof terrace."

The division director shared that the "gothic, bold and outstanding architecture" could attract business owners in F&B, wineries or whiskey brands looking to set up a flagship building in Singapore as a strategic business addition.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images via Google Maps & The Mill/Facebook