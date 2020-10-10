Back

Good Class Bungalow near Tanglin rented out for S$150,000 a month

Fancy.

Sumita Thiagarajan | October 10, 2020, 12:17 PM

The lives of the crazy rich asians can be quite hard to imagine when you're not one of them.

But once in a while, we get a glimpse of their lavish lifestyles, and where they live.

Record rental fee

According online property portal Edgeprop, a Good Class Bungalow (GCB) near Tanglin has been rented out at a record-breaking monthly rental fee of S$150,000 a month, apparently to a Chinese national.

It was reported that the residential property is the first one in Singapore to have exceeded a monthly rental of S$100,000.

The home is located at Bishopsgate and sits on an area of 17,100 sq ft, which is roughly the size of 13 five-room HDB units.

The built-up area itself is 15,000 sq ft.

What high net worth individuals look out for in a house

According to the specialist who managed the rental deal ERA Realty Network, Wendy Neo, only high net worth foreigners would be willing to fork out a six-digit monthly rental for a house.

Edgeprop reported the criteria of that these high net worth individuals look out for in a house:

  • New and well-designed

  • Location of the property

  • Size and number of bedrooms

  • Houses with a sizeable garage or basement carpark

Features

The GCB at Bishopsgate features lush greenery, a rooftop gym, and a 23m-long swimming pool.

Guz Architects highlighted the attic swimming pool, which has a glass window that allows light to pass through the pool and into the central court of the house.

In addition, the house has environmentally-friendly features, such as terrace roof gardens to cool the house and solar panels on the roof, to supply solar energy.

Here are photos of the property:

photos of good class bungalow singapore Photo by Guz Architects

Photo by Guz Architects

Photo by Guz Architects

Photo by Guz Architects

The basement garage can fit up to six cars, and the house even has an entertainment space on the first level that faces a garden (as seen below).

photo of good class bungalow singapore Photo by Guz Architects

Top images by Guz Architects

