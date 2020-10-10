Good Class Bungalow near Tanglin rented out for S$150,000 a month

The lives of the crazy rich asians can be quite hard to imagine when you're not one of them.

But once in a while, we get a glimpse of their lavish lifestyles, and where they live.

Record rental fee

According online property portal Edgeprop, a Good Class Bungalow (GCB) near Tanglin has been rented out at a record-breaking monthly rental fee of S$150,000 a month, apparently to a Chinese national.

It was reported that the residential property is the first one in Singapore to have exceeded a monthly rental of S$100,000.

The home is located at Bishopsgate and sits on an area of 17,100 sq ft, which is roughly the size of 13 five-room HDB units.

The built-up area itself is 15,000 sq ft.

What high net worth individuals look out for in a house

According to the specialist who managed the rental deal ERA Realty Network, Wendy Neo, only high net worth foreigners would be willing to fork out a six-digit monthly rental for a house.

Edgeprop reported the criteria of that these high net worth individuals look out for in a house:

New and well-designed

Location of the property

Size and number of bedrooms

Houses with a sizeable garage or basement carpark

Features

The GCB at Bishopsgate features lush greenery, a rooftop gym, and a 23m-long swimming pool.

Guz Architects highlighted the attic swimming pool, which has a glass window that allows light to pass through the pool and into the central court of the house.

In addition, the house has environmentally-friendly features, such as terrace roof gardens to cool the house and solar panels on the roof, to supply solar energy.

Here are photos of the property:

The basement garage can fit up to six cars, and the house even has an entertainment space on the first level that faces a garden (as seen below).

Top images by Guz Architects