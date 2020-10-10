Good Class Bungalow near Tanglin rented out for S$150,000 a month

The lives of the crazy rich asians can be quite hard to imagine when you're not one of them.
But once in a while, we get a glimpse of their lavish lifestyles, and where they live.
Record rental fee
According online property portal Edgeprop, a Good Class Bungalow (GCB) near Tanglin has been rented out at a record-breaking monthly rental fee of S$150,000 a month, apparently to a Chinese national.
It was reported that the residential property is the first one in Singapore to have exceeded a monthly rental of S$100,000.
The home is located at Bishopsgate and sits on an area of 17,100 sq ft, which is roughly the size of 13 five-room HDB units.
The built-up area itself is 15,000 sq ft.
What high net worth individuals look out for in a house
According to the specialist who managed the rental deal ERA Realty Network, Wendy Neo, only high net worth foreigners would be willing to fork out a six-digit monthly rental for a house.
Edgeprop reported the criteria of that these high net worth individuals look out for in a house:
- New and well-designed
- Location of the property
- Size and number of bedrooms
- Houses with a sizeable garage or basement carpark
Features
The GCB at Bishopsgate features lush greenery, a rooftop gym, and a 23m-long swimming pool.
Guz Architects highlighted the attic swimming pool, which has a glass window that allows light to pass through the pool and into the central court of the house.
In addition, the house has environmentally-friendly features, such as terrace roof gardens to cool the house and solar panels on the roof, to supply solar energy.
Here are photos of the property:
The basement garage can fit up to six cars, and the house even has an entertainment space on the first level that faces a garden (as seen below).
Top images by Guz Architects
