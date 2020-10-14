Golden Village Suntec City offers work-from-lounge passes from S$15, includes coffee & popcorn

With working from home being the new normal, some people may find a need to have a change of environment once in a while.

Golden Village recently introduced its work-from-lounge concept at its Suntec City outlet.

Popcorn, movie vouchers and more

Called the Z.E.S.T (Zen, Entertainment, Taste, Space) @ Gold Class, the concept offers:

Six-hour access to Golden Village's Gold Class lounge (from 12pm to 6pm)

High-speed wifi access

Complimentary cup of premium coffee or tea

A box of regular Golden Village popcorn

Free-flow drinking water

Customers will also receive an exclusive movie discount voucher.

Depending on the day of pass purchase, one can either enjoy a weekday movie for S$6 (U.P. S$9.50) or a weekend movie for S$9.50 (U.P. S$13.50).

For an additional S$5 (promotional price), patrons can also rest on recliners at Golden Village's Zen Zone between 12pm to 1:30pm or 2pm to 3:30pm.

Weekdays only

This concept is only available from Mondays to Fridays, excluding eve of public holidays and public holidays.

Until Oct. 31, Golden Village will be offering introductory prices for the following passes:

Z.E.S.T @ Gold Class: S$15 (U.P. S$25)

Z.E.S.T. & Zen Zone @ Gold Class: S$20 (U.P. S$35)

The passes are available for walk-in purchase at Suntec City Gold Class.

Top image from Comfort Furniture and @bertchew on Instagram.