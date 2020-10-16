Golden Village offering S$7 movie tickets from Oct. 19 to 22

If it's been a while since you've received a student discount, here's your chance.

Golden Village is offering its movie tickets at S$7, their usual student ticket price, for screenings from Monday to Thursday next week (Oct. 19 to 22).

The usual price of a weekday ticket is $9.50.

Can buy tickets from Oct. 16

Tickets for this offer will be available for purchase from Friday, Oct. 16, for movie sessions from Oct. 19 to 22.

Tickets can be purchased at all Golden Village box offices, online and via the iGV app.

The offer is valid at all locations except for Capitol.

It is also limited to the first 500 tickets daily, with a maximum of five tickets allowed in each transaction.

Premium-priced films, cinemas and seats, are among the exclusions for the promotion.

S$7 Scoob! combo

Patrons can also get a Scoob! combo for S$7 (U.P. S$14).

This combo includes a large popcorn, regular drink and a Golden Village-exclusive Scooby-Doo tumbler.

Top image from Capitaland.