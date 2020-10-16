Back

Golden Village offering S$7 movie tickets from Oct. 19 to 22

Tickets for this offer will be available for purchase from Friday, Oct. 16.

Fasiha Nazren | October 16, 2020, 05:47 PM

If it's been a while since you've received a student discount, here's your chance.

Golden Village is offering its movie tickets at S$7, their usual student ticket price, for screenings from Monday to Thursday next week (Oct. 19 to 22).

No plans for the school holidays next week? ✔️ Join us for a $7 all day movie next week from Monday to Thursday, 19-22 Oct! 🎉 Everybody's invited, young and old (including admin 😉)! More info on our website.

The usual price of a weekday ticket is $9.50.

Can buy tickets from Oct. 16

Tickets for this offer will be available for purchase from Friday, Oct. 16, for movie sessions from Oct. 19 to 22.

Tickets can be purchased at all Golden Village box offices, online and via the iGV app.

The offer is valid at all locations except for Capitol.

It is also limited to the first 500 tickets daily, with a maximum of five tickets allowed in each transaction.

Premium-priced films, cinemas and seats, are among the exclusions for the promotion.

S$7 Scoob! combo

Patrons can also get a Scoob! combo for S$7 (U.P. S$14).

Photo from Golden Village's Facebook page.

This combo includes a large popcorn, regular drink and a Golden Village-exclusive Scooby-Doo tumbler.

