128 in Geylang hauled up by SPF for suspected drug possession, participating in secret society & more

In an operation led by the Singapore Police Force (SPF), 128 were caught in Geylang for various suspected crimes.

Other agencies that supported the multi-agency operation included the Criminal Investigation Department, Central Narcotics Bureau, Health Sciences Authority, Immigration & Checkpoints Authority, Land Transport Authority, Singapore Customs, and Singapore Food Agency.

89 men and 39 women arrested

According to the SPF, a total of 89 men and 39 women, aged between 17 and 73, were investigated for various offences in a multi-agency enforcement operation conducted between Sep. 21 and Sep. 27 this year.

The operation was led by Bedok Police Division, which uncovered a number of illegal activities:

1. Suspected sale of illicit medication and drug-related offences

During the operation, nine men aged between 25 and 62 were investigated for various offences such as the the sale of illegal medication under the Health Products Act, suspected drug-related offences, and members of a secret society.

Over S$8,500 worth of cough syrup, assorted brands of sexual enhancement pills, and other illegal pills were seized during the operation.

In addition, a 46-year-old man was arrested for his suspected involvement in drug-related offences.

Illegal gambling activities

19 men and seven women, aged between 17 and 71 years old, were investigated for offences under the Common Gaming Houses Act for illegal gambling activities and over S$9,000 of cash amounting and gambling-related paraphernalia were seized.

2. Breach of public entertainment license conditions

SPF also conducted an operation targeting public entertainment outlets that were operating illegally under the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020.

The agency investigated 52 men and 32 women for several offences, such as breach of public entertainment license conditions, breach of liquor license conditions, and breach of safe distancing measures.

Four of the 32 women, aged between 26 and 29, were arrested for overstaying in Singapore under the Immigration Act.

3. Duty-unpaid cigarettes and illegal hawking

Another two men aged over 30 years of age were arrested for the possession of four cartons and five packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes.

They were found to have evaded a duty and Goods and Services Tax of about S$390 and S$30 respectively.

In addition, seven other offenders were found to be involved in illegal hawking and were issued summons under the Environmental Public Health Act.

They were selling secondhand goods (such as clothing and shoes) in a public place without a licence from the Singapore Food Agency.

Investigations against all suspects are ongoing.

