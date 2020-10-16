Over 100 S'poreans to be recruited to work on cruises to nowhere

Genting Cruise Lines is looking to recruit Singaporeans to work on Dream Cruises' World Dream.

This development comes after the cruise line announced its cruises to nowhere packages beginning from Nov. 6.

Over 100 job positions

They will be searching for talent to fill in excess of 100 jobs covering all aspects of cruise ship operations.

The line said it was "difficult" in the past to recruit Singaporeans, who had many opportunities in the leisure and hospitality industry. Therefore, cruise lines traditionally hired international crew.

But in light of the pandemic, it said:

"However, to help alleviate the severe job losses in the domestic economy due to COVID-19, Genting Cruise Lines is committed to hiring as many Singaporeans as possible to support the local economy.”

Here are the job positions offered to Singaporeans:

Marine

Deck officers

Marine engineers

Ship nurse

Ship doctor

Security officer

Security guards

F&B

Restaurant managers

F&B supervisors

Service captains

Waiters/ waitresses

Galley

Sous chef

Chef de partie

1st wok

1st cutter

Cruise

Cruise director

Cruise activity manager

Senior cruise staff

Media

Media manager

Media officer

Light and sound technician

VR arcade technician

Stagehand

Club

Inspectors/ Dealers

Cage supervisors/ cashiers

RW guest services trainees

Surveillance trainee

Personnel

Personnel officer

Helping Singaporeans in travel industry

According to a press release, President for Dream Cruises Michael Goh shared that historically, international crew on cruise ships have to work for 11 months with a one-month vacation.

However, as the World Dream operates only two to three-night cruises, staff will be able to work on the ship with shorter work arrangements that could allow them to see their families frequently.

"This will make it very attractive for Singaporeans who have lost their jobs in the travel industry during the pandemic," said Goh.

You can find out more about Genting Cruise Lines' hiring processes here.

Top image from Genting Cruise Lines.