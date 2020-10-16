Over 100 S'poreans to be recruited to work on cruises to nowhere

Genting Cruise Lines is looking to recruit Singaporeans to work on Dream Cruises' World Dream.
This development comes after the cruise line announced its cruises to nowhere packages beginning from Nov. 6.
Over 100 job positions
They will be searching for talent to fill in excess of 100 jobs covering all aspects of cruise ship operations.
The line said it was "difficult" in the past to recruit Singaporeans, who had many opportunities in the leisure and hospitality industry. Therefore, cruise lines traditionally hired international crew.
But in light of the pandemic, it said:
"However, to help alleviate the severe job losses in the domestic economy due to COVID-19, Genting Cruise Lines is committed to hiring as many Singaporeans as possible to support the local economy.”
Here are the job positions offered to Singaporeans:
Marine
- Deck officers
- Marine engineers
- Ship nurse
- Ship doctor
- Security officer
- Security guards
F&B
- Restaurant managers
- F&B supervisors
- Service captains
- Waiters/ waitresses
Galley
- Sous chef
- Chef de partie
- 1st wok
- 1st cutter
Cruise
- Cruise director
- Cruise activity manager
- Senior cruise staff
Media
- Media manager
- Media officer
- Light and sound technician
- VR arcade technician
- Stagehand
Club
- Inspectors/ Dealers
- Cage supervisors/ cashiers
- RW guest services trainees
- Surveillance trainee
Personnel
- Personnel officer
Helping Singaporeans in travel industry
According to a press release, President for Dream Cruises Michael Goh shared that historically, international crew on cruise ships have to work for 11 months with a one-month vacation.
However, as the World Dream operates only two to three-night cruises, staff will be able to work on the ship with shorter work arrangements that could allow them to see their families frequently.
"This will make it very attractive for Singaporeans who have lost their jobs in the travel industry during the pandemic," said Goh.
You can find out more about Genting Cruise Lines' hiring processes here.
Related stories
Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here
Top image from Genting Cruise Lines.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.