Indonesia airline Garuda paints mask on airplane's nose

Indonesian airline Garuda launched a specially painted version of their Airbus A330-900 Neo that features a surgical mask painted on its nose.

Here's what it looks like:

2 Oktober 2020, Pesawat berlivery Ayo Pakai Masker ini akan terbang perdana ke Medan dari Jakarta. Pantau terus twitter kami untuk mengetahui jadwal penerbangan selanjutnya. #AyoPakaiMasker #WearAMaskLikeNeo #BecauseYouMatter #GALiveReport pic.twitter.com/psSctscnE1 — Garuda Indonesia (@IndonesiaGaruda) October 1, 2020

Selain meluncurkan livery khusus, kami juga menggelar kompetisi desain livery masker bertema “Fly Your Design Through The Sky”. 4 desain terbaik akan dipasang di pesawat Garuda Indonesia. #AyoPakaiMasker #WearAMaskLikeNeo #BecauseYouMatter #FlyYourDesignWithGA #GALiveReport pic.twitter.com/kOxtrR2NwP — Garuda Indonesia (@IndonesiaGaruda) October 1, 2020

Supporting the government's campaign

According to a press release by Garuda Indonesia on Oct. 1, the launch of the special "masked" planes is part of the airline's effort to support the Indonesian government's Covid-19 education program through the “Let’s Wear Mask” campaign.

President and CEO of Garuda Indonesia, Irfan Setiaputra said: “We realise that efforts to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic requires full support from various parties or stakeholders.

"Hopefully, our efforts can increase public awareness of implementing health protocols, especially through the wear of mask in daily activities," he added.

At the moment, only one of their planes — the one that was unveiled — is painted with the special design.

However, Garuda said that they intend to implement it on five fleet of aircraft, including those on international routes to Japan and Singapore.

According to The Jakarta Post, Indonesia's National Covid-19 task force blamed ignorance among the public for the transmission of the virus in the country as people did not abide by enforced health protocols.

Indonesia's number of new daily infections topped the 4,000 mark since September, and shows little sign of slowing down.

Mixed reactions

The news has since made its rounds online. So far, the reactions have been mixed.

Hmmm.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn

Top image from Garuda Indonesia/Twitter.