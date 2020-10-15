Back

VR experience at Gardens by the Bay lets you walk into famous French paintings & explore them

Cool.

Mandy How | October 15, 2020, 04:36 PM

Events

OrangeTee Property Expo 2020

17 October 2020 - 18 October 2020

Virtual event

For about two weeks from Oct. 24 to Nov. 8, a Virtual Reality (VR) experience at Gardens by the Bay will allow visitors to walk into famous French paintings.

The ticketed event, titled "A Virtual Voyage through Masterpieces", will host a total of four masterpieces.

Image via Lucid Realities

These are:

  • A Bar at Folies Bergere by Édouard Manet

  • The Water Lily Obsession by Claude Monet

  • Gauguin's Inner Journey by Paul Gauguin

  • The Isle of Dead by Arnold Böcklin

Image via fantasium

Image via fantasium

Image via fantasium

Image via fantasium

For instance, The Water Lily Obsession is a  360° video that brings you through Claude Monet’s garden and workshop, as well as the Orangerie Museum.

Image via Arte

The Isle of Dead invites you to join boatman Charon to the portal of the underworld, starting in a cosy, modern apartment before the world starts to break up.

Rachmaninov's symphonic poem of the same name accompanies you on this journey.

Here's a video teaser of the event:

Workshops on how to create immersive art installations are also available.

French festival

"A Virtual Voyage through Masterpieces" is part of the vOilah! France Singapore Festival, which runs from Oct. 22 - Nov. 22 for its 2020 edition.

A host of activities across food, art, music, and lifestyle, both physical and virtual, take place during this period.

Visit their website for more information.

Details

Dates and times for the VR experience:

  • Oct. 24, 25, 29, 30, 31

  • Nov. 1, 5, 6, 7, 8

Every 60 minutes starting from 2pm. Last admission at 7pm.

Workshops:

10am – 11:30am

12pm – 1:30pm

Ticketed Admission: S$10. Click here to buy.

Venue: Waterview Room (Flower Dome), Gardens by the Bay

Related story

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here:

Top photo via Wikipedia, Arte, Dhoomil Sheta on Unsplash

Hardy tree growing on pillar at Clementi building sparks range of reactions from S'poreans

Adapt. Improvise. Overcome.

October 15, 2020, 04:29 PM

Distance-based ERP is 'several years away', give nexgen ERP time to settle down first: Amy Khor

She also said the key reason for switching is that the current ERP system is reaching the end of its operational life.

October 15, 2020, 04:17 PM

Why Donald Trump got 3 million fewer votes than Hillary Clinton but still won 2016 election, explained

MS Explains: Did Donald Trump steal the election? Was the system rigged?

October 15, 2020, 04:03 PM

Eleanor Lee, 21, is the first S'porean nominated for '100 Most Beautiful Faces' list

Congrats.

October 15, 2020, 04:02 PM

3 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 2 imported cases & 1 from dormitory

Latest.

October 15, 2020, 03:51 PM

Zouk S'pore transforms dance floor into spin studio by day & cinema club by night

Almost the same as clubbing.

October 15, 2020, 03:23 PM

Baby Support Grant extended to include babies whose estimated due date on or after Oct. 1 but born prior

The National Population and Talent Division will provide more information about how this group of parents can do so.

October 15, 2020, 03:09 PM

S'pore & Hong Kong to start travel bubble & exempt residents from quarantine requirements

The launch date and other implementation details will be announced in due course.

October 15, 2020, 02:54 PM

Leisure travel between S'pore & Hong Kong might come as early as Nov. 2020

Yay!

October 15, 2020, 02:27 PM

Cocoa smells in Pioneer might be due to food flavouring factories in Jurong Industrial Estate

There are factories that specialise in the manufacturing of food flavourings and fragrances in the area.

October 15, 2020, 02:16 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.