VR experience at Gardens by the Bay lets you walk into famous French paintings & explore them

For about two weeks from Oct. 24 to Nov. 8, a Virtual Reality (VR) experience at Gardens by the Bay will allow visitors to walk into famous French paintings.

The ticketed event, titled "A Virtual Voyage through Masterpieces", will host a total of four masterpieces.

These are:

A Bar at Folies Bergere by Édouard Manet

The Water Lily Obsession by Claude Monet

Gauguin's Inner Journey by Paul Gauguin

The Isle of Dead by Arnold Böcklin

For instance, The Water Lily Obsession is a 360° video that brings you through Claude Monet’s garden and workshop, as well as the Orangerie Museum.

The Isle of Dead invites you to join boatman Charon to the portal of the underworld, starting in a cosy, modern apartment before the world starts to break up.

Rachmaninov's symphonic poem of the same name accompanies you on this journey.

Here's a video teaser of the event:

Workshops on how to create immersive art installations are also available.

French festival

"A Virtual Voyage through Masterpieces" is part of the vOilah! France Singapore Festival, which runs from Oct. 22 - Nov. 22 for its 2020 edition.

A host of activities across food, art, music, and lifestyle, both physical and virtual, take place during this period.

Visit their website for more information.

Details

Dates and times for the VR experience:

Oct. 24, 25, 29, 30, 31

Nov. 1, 5, 6, 7, 8

Every 60 minutes starting from 2pm. Last admission at 7pm.

Workshops:

10am – 11:30am

12pm – 1:30pm

Ticketed Admission: S$10. Click here to buy.

Venue: Waterview Room (Flower Dome), Gardens by the Bay

