'Phantom of the Opera' streaming on YouTube for free till Oct. 12, 2am

Broadway in your home.

Sumita Thiagarajan | October 10, 2020, 10:48 PM

If you're a musical enthusiast, here's a lovely treat for you.

Only available till 2am on Oct. 12

For another day until Monday morning at 2am (Oct. 12), you will be able to watch the full stage show of The Phantom of the Opera at The Royal Albert Hall on YouTube.

It is only available for 24 hours in the UK, and 48 hours everywhere else in the world.

Since streaming started on Oct 9 at 7pm BST (which is 2am on Oct. 10 in Singapore), it should end at 2am on Oct. 12.

This full stage show was filmed in 2011 at the Royal Albert Hall in 2011 as a tribute to the musical’s 25th anniversary, according to msn.

It features Ramin Karimloo as the Phantom and Sierra Boggess as Christine. 

In addition to the large-scale crew and production, there’s also a 200-people orchestra.

The plot of musical centres around an opera house in Paris in the 1880 that is allegedly haunted by an unknown character called the Phantom of the Opera, or the Opera Ghost.

In the story, the mysterious character who lurks in the opera becomes fascinated with a young opera singer.

Here are some scenes from the full video which is available here:

Screenshot via The Shows Must Go On/YouTube

Screenshot via The Shows Must Go On/YouTube

Screenshot via The Shows Must Go On/YouTube

You can watch the full video of the stage show uploaded on The Shows Must Go On YouTube channel:

Earlier in April, the musical was also briefly made available online.

Top screenshots via The Shows Must Go On/YouTube

