Another knife attack in France, woman beheaded, leaving 3 dead

Several others were wounded.

Sulaiman Daud | October 29, 2020, 06:26 PM

Another knife attack in France has left three people dead in the French city of Nice.

The incident has been described as an act of terrorism.

According to Reuters, quoting a police source, one of the casualties was a woman who was decapitated.

The attack took place in or near the city's Notre Dame church.

A number of other victims were also injured.

The BBC reported that the Mayor of Nice Christian Estrosi described the attack as an act of terror in a tweet on Oct. 29 (Singapore time).

Estrosi added that police have detained the attacker.

Reuters also reported that Estrosi told the press the suspect repeatedly shouted "Allahu Akbar (God is Greatest in Arabic)" after having been detained by the police.

Samuel Paty attack

France has already been roiled by the murder of Samuel Paty, a school teacher, by Muslim Chechen Abdullakh Anzorov.

Anzorov beheaded Paty before he was shot dead by the police in Paris.

Paty had showed his students cartoons depicting the Prophet Muhammad as part of a lesson, though he had cautioned his Muslim students ahead of time to look away or leave the room if they thought they might be offended.

Anzorov targeted Paty because he showed the cartoons in class.

In response, France President Emmanuel Macron hailed Paty as a "quiet hero" and vowed that France would not give up its cartoons, leading to protests in countries like Bangladesh.

Macron also announced measures to counter radicalism, such as training imams in France and curtailing homeschooling.

Top image from Christian Estrosi's Twitter page.

