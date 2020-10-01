Back

Founder Bak Kut Teh shuts Bugis outlet on Oct. 1, expansion in China a franchise

The expansion was planned a year ago.

Mandy How | October 01, 2020, 11:58 AM

Events

Mid-Autumn Festival Light-Up 2020

18 September 2020 - 04 October 2020

Gardens by the Bay

Talk of Founder Bak Kut Teh's fiscal status has started again, after a Straits Times (ST) article on Sep. 29 titled "Singapore to explore reinstating essential travel to Sichuan" mentioned the local eatery.

Eagle-eyed readers picked up on one particular line ST quoted from Second Minister for Trade and Industry and Manpower Tan See Leng:

"Two Singapore restaurant groups, Putien and Founder Bak Kut Teh, will also be opening their first outlets in western China, with Chengdu as their first stop, he added."

Public plea in July

This was especially pertinent as three months ago, the second-generation owner of Founder Bak Kut Teh took to social media with a public plea.

Nigel Chua said that business has gone down by 85 percent since the pandemic started, and that Founder might shut down if things do not take a turn for the better within two months.

The plea was met with equal parts support and backlash: while some have expressed their intention to patronise the stall, others criticised the family for their "lavish lifestyle."

China outlet planned more than a year ago

In response to queries from Mothership, Founder Bak Kut Teh said that the overseas expansion was planned by their China franchisee more than a year ago.

The outlet is also "100 per cent" funded by their Chinese partners, Founder added.

Founder has not yet received any income, as the franchisor’s income is generated through royalties, they explained.

The overseas outlet is slated to open in Dec. 2020.

On the other hand, business in Singapore is still "dire," and the eatery is closing their Bugis outlet on Oct. 1.

Founder then sought the public's understanding on their circumstances, and hoped that the clarification will quell speculations.

The brand has three other outlets at Balestier, Hotel Boss, and Downtown East.

You can read their statement in full here:

"Founder Bak Kut Teh Singapore would like to clarify that our China franchisee (not us) has actually planned for this shop opening more than a year ago. This new outlet opening is a pure franchise model which is 100% funded by our Chinese partners. The store is targeted to open in December 2020. There is no income for Founders Bak Kut Teh Singapore yet because franchisor’s income is generated through royalties.

In the meantime, business in Singapore is still dire. We are closing down our Bugis outlet starting from tomorrow, on 1 Oct 2020. Today is actually our last day of operations at Bugis.

Times are really hard, and we are really trying our best to keep the business in Singapore afloat. Please understand our circumstances, we hope this statement quell any further speculations. Thank you."

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top image via Founder Bak Kut Teh's Facebook page

Jollibee S'pore now selling Nasi Lemak Chickenjoy

Fried chicken and nasi lemak is always a winning combo.

October 01, 2020, 01:54 PM

62 women, aged 21 to 51, arrested all over S'pore for suspected vice-related activities

Police investigations are ongoing.

October 01, 2020, 01:44 PM

M'sian rights group who sued Shanmugam has lawsuit thrown out by M'sian High Court

MHA said this shows that Lawyers for Liberty's allegations are baseless and completely untrue.

October 01, 2020, 12:44 PM

5,000 rabbits, hamsters, cats & dogs found dead in shipping packages in Henan, China

Adopt, don't shop.

October 01, 2020, 12:39 PM

Fann Wong & Christopher Lee dedicate mushy Instagram posts to each other even after 11 years of marriage

Kissy photos and emojis.

October 01, 2020, 12:27 PM

3 young men drenched in rain go out of their way to help woman with young son change burst tyre on SLE

She expressed gratitude for their kindness.

October 01, 2020, 12:14 PM

Charges filed against 12 people who visited Lazarus island for breaching safe distancing measures

They will be charged in court on Friday (Oct. 2).

October 01, 2020, 11:27 AM

SportSG to collect used shoes to build jogging tracks & playgrounds. Collection drive ends on Nov. 30, 2020.

You can donate your shoes at 30 collection points across the island.

October 01, 2020, 11:03 AM

HDB to offer 9,300 BTO flats in Nov. 2020 & Feb. 2021

More flats to choose from.

October 01, 2020, 10:20 AM

Singtel group CEO Chua Sock Koong retiring in Jan. 2021 after serving for 13 years

She will be succeeded by Yuen Kuan Moon.

October 01, 2020, 09:22 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.