Back

Order bubble tea via foodpanda & get free metal straw set from Oct. 15-30

A chance to go straw-less.

Sumita Thiagarajan | October 13, 2020, 04:44 PM

Events

Law Awareness Week 2020

05 October 2020 - 13 November 2020

If you are in need of a reusable bubble tea straw, foodpanda is giving away free ones in support of International Day Against Climate Change.

Starting this Thursday (Oct. 15), foodpanda will be giving away reusable straw sets on selected bubble tea pick-up orders.

Each bubble tea pick-up order comes with a straw set that includes a rose gold-coloured steel straw, a pouch and a cleaning brush.

Here is what the straw set looks like:

photo of foodpanda reusable straw Photo by foodpanda

Participating outlets with free reusable straws

To get the free reusable straw set, you order the bubble tea on foodpanda app and self-collect your order at the participating outlet when it's ready.

Participating bubble tea brands are Each A Cup, Gong Cha and Chi Cha San Chen.

The free straw promotion for pick-up orders is available at the following stores:

Each A Cup

  • Tampines (Blk 201E Tampines Street 23, #01-102)

  • Bedok Point

  • Downtown East

  • ION

  • 417 Yishun Ave 11 #01-347

Gong Cha

  • 313 Somerset

  • Lot 1 CCK

  • Paya Lebar

  • Causeway Point

  • Toa Payoh

  • Westgate

Chi Cha San Chen

  • NTU

  • Wheelock Place

  • AMK Hub

  • Marina Square

15% off pick-up orders from Oct. 15 to Oct. 31

In addition to the giveaway, you can also enjoy a 15 per cent discount on all pick-up orders between Oct. 15 and Oct. 31.

foodpanda is also selling the straw set at S$4, reusable cutlery set at S$7 and collapsible cup at S$5 online.

photo of foodpanda cutlery and collapsible cup Photo by foodpanda

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images via Foodpanda and Orimi Protograph/Unsplash

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.