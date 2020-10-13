Order bubble tea via foodpanda & get free metal straw set from Oct. 15-30

If you are in need of a reusable bubble tea straw, foodpanda is giving away free ones in support of International Day Against Climate Change.

Starting this Thursday (Oct. 15), foodpanda will be giving away reusable straw sets on selected bubble tea pick-up orders.

Each bubble tea pick-up order comes with a straw set that includes a rose gold-coloured steel straw, a pouch and a cleaning brush.

Here is what the straw set looks like:

Participating outlets with free reusable straws

To get the free reusable straw set, you order the bubble tea on foodpanda app and self-collect your order at the participating outlet when it's ready.

Participating bubble tea brands are Each A Cup, Gong Cha and Chi Cha San Chen.

The free straw promotion for pick-up orders is available at the following stores:

Each A Cup

Tampines (Blk 201E Tampines Street 23, #01-102)

Bedok Point

Downtown East

ION

417 Yishun Ave 11 #01-347

Gong Cha

313 Somerset

Lot 1 CCK

Paya Lebar

Causeway Point

Toa Payoh

Westgate

Chi Cha San Chen

NTU

Wheelock Place

AMK Hub

Marina Square

15% off pick-up orders from Oct. 15 to Oct. 31

In addition to the giveaway, you can also enjoy a 15 per cent discount on all pick-up orders between Oct. 15 and Oct. 31.

foodpanda is also selling the straw set at S$4, reusable cutlery set at S$7 and collapsible cup at S$5 online.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images via Foodpanda and Orimi Protograph/Unsplash