Japanese pancake cafe Flipper's opening at Takashimaya in Nov. 2020

Flipper's, a popular Japanese pancake chain specialising in soufflé pancakes, will be opening a flagship store in Singapore.
The store will be located at Takashimaya Shopping Centre, Ngee Ann City and is set to open in Nov. 2020.
The Japanese cafe, which originated in Tokyo back in 2014, announced their move to Singapore on Facebook.
Soufflé pancakes
The Japanese cafe offers fluffy soufflé pancakes that are served with two forks as part of Flipper's signature experience.
The flagship store in Singapore will serve both sweet and savoury favourites from Flipper's classic menu.
Here is what their Plain Kiseki Pancake looks like:
Here are some other photos of their soufflé pancakes:
View this post on Instagram
Fluffy cakes for breakfast? Yes please! 🥞 . . . . . 📍: Flipper’s Pancakes, NYC 🍴: Fresh strawberry soufflé pancakes, Matcha soufflé pancakes . . #soufflepancake #japanese #cake #pancakes #japanesepancakes #fluffy #jiggly #sweettooth #breakfast #aesthetic #dessert #brunch #cafe #strawberries #matcha #nyceats #nyc #soho #les #dessertgoals
View this post on Instagram
. . 東京・中目黒 【#フリッパーズ 】 @flippers.jp . . フリッパーズさんの新年らしい おめでたい華やかレトロパンケーキ🎍˚✧ ※1/31まで . . 〜奇跡のパンケーキ〜 ☑︎プリンアラモード ¥2020-(←2020年にちなんでる) ※ドリンク付き . . パンケーキ×プリンアラモードという みんなが大好きなスイーツを組み合わせたパンケーキ🥞 . . お口でシュワっと溶けるふわふわスフレパンケーキに 自家製カスタードプリン、7種のフルーツが乗った 豪華な一皿です٩꒰*ˊᗜˋ*꒱و🍮🍒 別添えのほろ苦いカラメルソースをかけていただきます。 . . プリンはゼラチンで固めたようなもっちり食感だったよ。 実に不思議なプリンだった…🤗 . . スフレタイプのパンケーキが大好きなので 一瞬でペロリでした(๑´ڡ`๑) . . . . フリッパーズは東京だと明るい路面店が多いけど… 夜に行ったから、名古屋とそんなに変わらなかった！笑 . . . . 大好きなともみさん @tomo3mo と東京旅行～♩ . #flippers #奇跡のパンケーキ #プリンアラモード#パンケーキ部#パンケーキ食べたい #フリッパーズ名古屋#フリッパーズ自由が丘 #中目黒グルメ#中目黒カフェ #代官山カフェ#渋谷カフェ#吉祥寺カフェ #自由が丘カフェ#東京カフェ #東京グルメ #名古屋カフェ#大阪カフェ#京都カフェ #インスタグルメアワード2020 #フォトジェニックスイーツ#uwasa_東京 #retrip_tokyo#tokyocafe #cafemiru#retrip_cafe #retrip_gourmet#genic_cafe #tokyostyle #まっきーの東京旅行
View this post on Instagram
バレンタインパンケーキ🥞💝 このシリーズ2/29までだからまだまだ食べられるよ！ チョコづくしで美味しかった🙈✨ 奇跡のパンケーキ、ナイフいらないくらいふわふわ〜 #中目黒カフェ #中目黒 #カフェ #カフェ巡り #カフェ好きな人と繋がりたい #カフェスタグラム #パンケーキ #ティータイム #ホットミルク #チョコレート #バレンタイン #奇跡のパンケーキ #メルティーチョコレートパンケーキ #pancakes #flippers #tea #hotmilk #cafe #nakameguro #chocolate #valentine
The pancake chain has stores in New York, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Seoul.
You can follow their Facebook page for future updates.
Top photos via Flipper's and @livingtoeatt on Instagram
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.