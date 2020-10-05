Japanese pancake cafe Flipper's opening at Takashimaya in Nov. 2020

Flipper's, a popular Japanese pancake chain specialising in soufflé pancakes, will be opening a flagship store in Singapore.

The store will be located at Takashimaya Shopping Centre, Ngee Ann City and is set to open in Nov. 2020.

The Japanese cafe, which originated in Tokyo back in 2014, announced their move to Singapore on Facebook.

Soufflé pancakes

The Japanese cafe offers fluffy soufflé pancakes that are served with two forks as part of Flipper's signature experience.

The flagship store in Singapore will serve both sweet and savoury favourites from Flipper's classic menu.

Here is what their Plain Kiseki Pancake looks like:

Here are some other photos of their soufflé pancakes:

The pancake chain has stores in New York, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Seoul.

You can follow their Facebook page for future updates.

Top photos via Flipper's and @livingtoeatt on Instagram