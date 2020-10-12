S'pore bakery Flake selling Croissant x Doughnut pastry from S$28 per box of 6

Flake, a bakery in Singapore, specialises in selling a croissant x doughnut pastry modelled after the famous Cronut from New York.

The pastry is created using French butter and is filled with fillings such as:

Coffee Custard

Dark Chocolate Ganache

Key Lime

Blueberry Compote

Banana Caramel

Cinnamon Sugar

Here are some photos of the pastries (left to right):

Banana Caramel, fresh banana caramel cream topped with banana chips.

Coffee Custard, an espresso-infused custard with coffee icing:

Valrhona Dark Chocolate topped with ground hazelnut bits and chocolate chunks.

Cinnamon Sugar.

Blueberry Compote, fresh blueberries compote topped with lemon zest.

Key Lime, fresh lime-infused cream topped with lime zest.

Here is what the inside of the pastry looks like:

Details:

Flake was created by three friends who re-invented locally the "Cronut" that is sold in New York City.

Here are the prices:

Box of six Classic Cinnamon Sugar (S$28)

Box of six assorted flavours (S$32)

This is what a box of six assorted flavours looks like:

The pastries are freshly made from a central kitchen. Flake only produces up to 150 boxes per week.

Orders open every Monday and close on Wednesday, or when the maximum number of orders have been reached.

You can order it here.

The pastries are delivered on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Delivery is a flat fee of S$8 per location and delivery is complimentary with a minimum of five boxes per order.

Self-collection is available at Canberra and there will be no delivery charges.

Top photos by Flake