Fann Wong & Christopher Lee dedicate mushy Instagram posts to each other even after 11 years of marriage

Christopher Lee and Fann Wong, both 49, have already been married for 11 years.

This, however, might not be immediately apparently to onlookers, judging by the actors’ Instagram posts.

The couple took to social media to commemorate their wedding anniversary with a series of photos.

In the photos, Wong is seen posing with a bouquet of flowers. Lee gives Wong a kiss on the cheek in another photo.

The couple also dedicated loving Instagram captions to one another.

Wong's caption, complete with heart and kissy emojis:

"11 年了，不长不短❤️❤️❤️ 我还是被你养的白白的，你依旧。。。。。的 （自己填 不要随便变瘦，我怕我认不出你❤️❤️❤️🤩 爱你😘 It's been 11 years, neither long nor short. I've been kept so fair while you still... (fill in the blanks yourself). Don't randomly slim down, I'm afraid I wouldn't be able to recognise you. Love you"

Lee's caption:

Baby.... 十一周年快乐！十年一阶段，那今年又好像是我们的第一年！绝对又是新婚哈哈哈！希望我们永远都可以像新婚一样😂😂😂 Baby... Happy 11th anniversary! 10 years is a milestone, but this year still feels like our first year! Definitely newly weds hahaha! Hope we can always be like newlyweds

In response to the post, celebrities like Zhu Houren, Pan Ling Ling, Quan Yifong, Rebecca Lim and Jeanette Aw also congratulated the couple on their wedding anniversary.

The couple dated for nine years before getting married in 2009.

They have six-year-old son.

Top photo via Fann Wong's IG.