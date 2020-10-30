F4 reuniting for appearance on Chinese show on Oct. 30

F4 is reuniting for their first appearance on stage together in seven years on Oct. 30.

Filmed promotional clips separately

The Taiwanese boyband would be making an appearance at Jiangsu TV's 1001 Night Festival on Oct. 30, according to a promotional video clip of all four members announcing the band's reunion on the show.

The clips were filmed separately before being spliced together in their announcement.

In another video, all members spoke briefly on how long it has been since they last got together, and asked for viewers to tune in on Oct. 30 at 8pm.

Vanness Wu even said that he "looks forward to returning anew to a night where there are meteor showers", a coy reference to their hit song Meteor Rain.

The news of their reunion brought on many comments of support and excitement from long-time fans, reminiscing on F4's significance on their youth.

Reportedly, there were negative comments on how Chu and Chou looked, though a quick look at Jiangsu TV's official post revealed mostly voices of support.

The Taiwanese boyband was formed in 2001, after starring in the idol drama Meteor Garden.

They last appeared together at the Jiangsu TV Spring Festival in 2013.

It is one of the many festive TV programmes produced in time for Chinese New Year.

The four appeared to be friendly, even joking around with each other as they prepared their lines for a backstage interview.

Top image via Jiangsu TV's 1001 Night Festival's Weibo and F4 Taiwan's Facebook