Extend S$3,000 grant to include all babies born in 2020: Saktiandi Supaat

In the debate on DPM Heng Swee Keat's statement on supplementary budget adjustments, Member of Parliament (MP) Saktiandi Supaat asked if the government would consider extending the Baby Support Grant to include all babies born in 2020.

It was announced on Oct. 9 that babies born from Oct. 1 to Sep. 30, 2022 will be eligible for a one-off grant of S$3,000, to be deposited in an account nominated by their parents.

According to Indranee Rajah, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, the Covid-19 pandemic has not been easy on Singaporeans who are planning to get married and start their families.

Saktiandi said:

"Many residents asked me why the grant only applies to babies born from 1st October. Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, and even before the Circuit Breaker, many people were laid off or had their work hours and salaries cut. ... Many would consider 2020 a year of misery, but every baby born is a bundle of miracle, and this one-off support records our appreciation, encouragement and shared happiness with the family in this difficult year."

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via CNA.