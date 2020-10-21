Back

EU may lift travel restrictions for S'pore visitors due to improvement in Covid-19 situation

The list is reviewed roughly every two weeks.

Jason Fan | October 21, 2020, 05:18 PM

The European Union (EU) intends to lift travel restrictions for travellers from Singapore, according to Bloomberg, due to "improved virus trends" in Singapore.

Bloomberg, which quoted EU officials familiar with the matter, also said that Canada, Tunisia and Georgia may be removed from EU's recommended travel "white list", likely due to a surge in Covid-19 cases.

This move is likely to be endorsed by EU member-country envoys in Brussels on Wednesday (Oct. 21).

EU member states not legally obliged to follow list

According to Euronews, many European nations closed their borders during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, but began gradually reopening their borders over the summer.

Unfortunately, the relaxation of Covid-19 measures and border restrictions have led to a second wave of Covid-19 cases, and the EU is now recommending new border restrictions.

As of August 8, citizens of Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, New Zealand, Rwanda, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia, Uruguay and China can enter the EU, although three of these nations may soon be removed from the list.

The U.S. is one of the most prominent nations to be on the EU's blacklist, due to the large number of daily Covid-19 cases reported.

It is important to note that while individual member states are recommended to follow this list, they are not legally obliged to do so.

As such, many European nations have their own guidelines and rules involving foreign visitors.

The EU reviews its list of recommended countries every two weeks.

Top image via Unsplash.

