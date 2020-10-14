S'pore woman fulfils last wish & attends son's wedding in mobile bed

A common desire among parents is to see their children grow up and get married.

However, for one woman in Singapore — referred to only as Madam Ng — poor health threatened to scupper what would have been a moment to remember.

Thankfully, Ng was referred to Ambulance Wish Singapore (AWS), a non-profit organisation whose mission is to create positive end-of-life experiences for terminally ill patients.

AWS was able to carry out Ng's wish to attend her son's wedding on Oct. 10, and posted about the occasion on Facebook.

"The sweetest moment was when a beaming Mdm Ng joined the guests in applauding for the newlywed couple the moment they were pronounced husband and wife," wrote the organisation.

Pictures from the wedding show Ng enjoying the proceedings from what appears to be a mobile bed/stretcher.

The elderly woman was elegantly dressed in a cheongsam with colourful embroidery.

Speaking to Mothership, AWS's Chairperson Ong Yew Jin said that the non-profit hoped to give patients with a limited prognosis of less than 12 months and their families "a measure of joy, peace and comfort."

"Oftentimes, caregivers do not have the time, energy or means to help their loved ones fulfil their wish. AWS hopes to support terminally ill people and their families by helping them with some of the resources needed to fulfil the patient’s wish."

AWS believes that every individual deserves such an opportunity, with each final wish being different and special, Ong added.

The family also took a photo together, to mark the occasion.

Looking for volunteers

In their Facebook post, AWS acknowledged the contributions of their volunteer Yoke Ling, Caring Hearts Nursing, Comfort Ambulance to getting Ng to her son's wedding.

Ong said AWS hoped to increase community engagement and provide the opportunity for people from all walks of life to make meaningful contributions to a better community.

"We welcome volunteers who are keen in wish granting, fundraising or with skills/ interest in photography/ videography."

Those interested in donating to AWS can do so here.

Ambulance Wish Singapore's full post can be read here:

Top image from Ambulance Wish Singapore's Facebook page

