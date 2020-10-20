Back

US food tech company Eat Just to build largest plant protein production facility in S'pore

More plant-based food and more job opportunities. Wew.

Zhangxin Zheng | October 20, 2020, 02:54 PM

San Francisco-based food production company Eat Just will be building a plant-based egg protein production facility in Singapore.

Eat Just is known for its plant-based egg made from green beans, called the Just Egg, which was launched in Singapore in November 2018.

As compared to eggs from the chicken farms, the production of plant-based eggs uses much less water and land and produces less carbon emission.

First plant-based protein facility in Asia

Announced on Oct. 20, this is a partnership with a consortium led by investment management firm Proterra Asia.

This will be Eat Just's first plant protein facility in Asia and the largest plant protein production facility in Singapore.

Proterra will invest up to US$100 million (S$136 million) and Eat Just will invest up to USD$20 million (S$27 million) to build and operate this facility, the press release stated.

This facility is expected to generate thousands of metric tons of protein.

Currently, such large scale plant protein production facilities are located in the U.S. and Germany.

The company will be building more of such facilities in Asia as the demand for plant-based protein increases.

Meeting demand for plant-protein food and creating opportunities in Singapore

Besides meeting consumers' demand, these facilities are likely to create jobs in the region as well.

Co-founder and the Chief Executive Officer of Eat Just, Josh Tetrick, said that this partnership with Proterra will further accelerate their path "to become one of the world's largest producers of eggs in the next decade".

This project in Singapore is supported by the Economic Development Board (EDB).

Executive Vice President of EDB, Damian Chan, said that the agency recognises the importance to invest in novel sustainable agri-food technologies such as alternative proteins.

This partnership between Eat Just and Proterra is an important addition to Singapore's agri-food ecosystem to meet the region's demand and create more opportunities for Singapore, Chan added.

Top photo via Eat Just/Facebook

