Doraemon-themed train unveiled in Tokyo to celebrate character's 50th anniversary

50 years may have passed since Doraemon was first created, but the beloved character has only grown in popularity over the decades, becoming an integral part of many childhoods even beyond Japan.
Doraemon train unveiled in Tokyo
On Oct. 8, 2020, a train featuring the cultural icon was unveiled in Tokyo to celebrate its 50th anniversary, by Seibu Railway Co.
The train, named "Doraemon-Go!", is decorated with features inspired by the robotic cat character, from the exterior of the train to the seats within the carriages.
Since its unveiling, the train has been spotted by several riders.
this Doraemon train was cute 💙 pic.twitter.com/7MxpbrtRlZ— zero (@jellyraindrop) October 10, 2020
Many were pleasantly surprised to find the train.
DORAEMON-GO童貞卒業— 筋肉鉄道 🔚 @一番くじ俺ガイル死す (@MuscleTrain1) October 11, 2020
偶然来たので動画にはできませんが……
西武新宿駅で撮っていただいたおばさま、本当にありがとうございました！！！#ドラえもん電車 #ドラえもん50周年 #西武鉄道 #西武新宿線 pic.twitter.com/3VqbP1zBht
50th anniversary of Doraemon
Doraemon has connected childhoods across generations, becoming both a beloved character and one of Japan's cultural icons that has spread across the world over five decades.
In 2008, Doraemon was appointed by Japan's ministry of foreign affairs as the first anime cultural ambassador.
As part of the commemoration of its 50th anniversary, a film based on the Doraemon manga series, "Stand By Me 2" is scheduled to release in November 2020. The film is a sequel to the 2014 Doraemon film "Stand By Me".
It was initially due to release in August 2020, but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Top image via @jellyraindrop/Twitter, Dora-world website
