Don Don Donki at HarbourFront Centre to open on Oct. 30

For Singaporeans in the South.

Fasiha Nazren | October 22, 2020, 03:24 PM

In July 2020, it was announced that Don Don Donki is set to open its ninth outlet in Singapore at HarbourFront Centre.

Opening on Oct. 30

According to Don Don Donki's Facebook page, this new outlet is going to open from Oct. 30, 10am.

The store will be located on the third floor of HarbourFront Centre.

To celebrate its opening, the first 50 shoppers will receive welcome packs from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1.

Apart from this new outlet, Don Don Donki has seven other outlets:

  • Orchard Central

  • 100 AM

  • Clarke Quay Central

  • City Square Mall

  • JCube

  • Jem

  • Square 2

The Japanese discount store previously announced their aim to open 10 outlets in Singapore by 2020.

However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Sweet Potato Factory at Changi Airport T3 has ceased operations in September 2020.

Top image from HarbourFront Centre and Fasiha Nazren.

