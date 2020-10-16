Damaged dinosaur display at Jurassic Mile to be removed temporarily for repair: CAG

Changi Jurassic Mile was opened for barely a week.

Here's the first casualty at Jurassic Mile as a result of some people's itchy fingers.

Dinosaur to be removed for repair works

In response to Mothership's queries, the Changi Airport Group (CAG) said that this particular dinosaur display sustained some damage and will be temporarily removed for repair work.

This particular dinosaur display is one of the few that visitors can actually touch. Most of the displays are bigger and placed behind the fence.

In response to the circulating video of one woman who sat on the said dinosaur display, CAG said that all exhibits should be treated with care as they are installed for the public to share and enjoy.

CAG added that they will be installing cautionary signs along the pavement to remind visitors not to climb on the exhibits.

There are also surveillance cameras in place to monitor movements along the path.

All bookable slots on upcoming weekends are taken up

CAG currently has a pre-booking system for those who wish to visit the exhibits between Fridays and Sundays as part of crowd management measures.

The slots are open two weeks in advance.

CAG informed Mothership that all bookable slots for the next two weekends have been fully taken up.

Visitors are encouraged to visit the attraction between Monday and Thursday when it is less crowded.

There are no plans to introduce booking slots on weekdays but all visitors are reminded to observe safe distancing at Jurassic Mile.

Top image via Tiktok video screenshot and by Darryl Liau