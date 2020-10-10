Back

S'porean Dickson Yeo jailed 14 months in US for spying for China

He is considered to have served 11 months as he was arrested in Nov. 2019.

Belmont Lay | October 10, 2020, 12:59 AM

Events

Law Awareness Week 2020

05 October 2020 - 13 November 2020

A Singaporean man Dickson Yeo Jun Wei has been sentence to jail for 14 months in the United States for spying for China.

Light sentence

His sentence on Oct. 9, 2020 is considered light as it took into consideration his cooperation with U.S. authorities and the threat of contracting Covid-19 while locked up.

Yeo is considered to have already served 11 months in prison as he was arrested in November 2019 and kept behind bars.

2015 to 2019

He pleaded guilty in July and admitted to operating illegally as a foreign agent in the U.S.

He was accused of using his political consultancy in the U.S. to collect information for Chinese intelligence services.

Yeo, a former National University of Singapore (NUS) PhD student, had recruited U.S. military personnel to provide classified political and defense information to China.

He admitted to working for Chinese intelligence between 2015 and 2019.

His lawyer Michelle Peterson had asked for approximately 13 months jail for Yeo.

Lonely and broke

Peterson had described how Yeo was lonely, broke and floundering academically when he was first approached by Chinese intelligence as an NUS student in 2005.

“The Chinese gave him more respect and dignity for the work he was doing that he was able to obtain from his efforts at academia," she said.

Peterson added that Yeo was attracted to China and its ability to uplift millions from poverty with industrial policy, leading him to be easily influenced.

He was directed to establish a political consultancy in the U.S., which would be used by Yeo as a front to collect intelligence.

Yeo's modus operandi involved posting job listings for the company on an online job search website.

The lawyer had argued for leniency by stressing that Yeo's professional reputation was in ruins and that he wanted nothing more than to return to a quiet life with his parents.

Yeo's candidature with NUS where he was sitting for his PhD, has been cancelled.

Also sentenced earlier in the day:

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top up S$3 at Yuan Cha for 1-litre milk tea, send in an 'act pretty/handsome' selfie for S$5 voucher

Haha.

October 10, 2020, 12:42 PM

Good Class Bungalow near Tanglin rented out for S$150,000 a month

Fancy.

October 10, 2020, 12:17 PM

Amazon Prime Day to take place in S’pore from Oct. 13-14, has massive discounts on electronics, groceries, beauty products & more

*Money with wings emoji*

October 10, 2020, 11:59 AM

I used to play DotA competitions in neighbourhood LAN shops 10 years ago for a grand prize of S$300

Now, you can join large-scale community tournaments, and stand a chance to win some decent money.

October 10, 2020, 10:58 AM

Upcoming US presidential debate cancelled as Trump & Biden disagree over virtual format

The final presidential debate on Oct. 22 will still carry on, with 'all required testing, masking, social distancing and other protocols.'

October 10, 2020, 10:39 AM

Mental welfare organisation Samaritans of S'pore offers emotional support via text messaging service

Those in distress can text volunteers at SOS' Facebook page, or through the organisation's website.

October 10, 2020, 10:30 AM

The advanced tech behind the scenes that produce your SK-II & 3M masks

Manufacturing today is quite hi-tech.

October 10, 2020, 10:00 AM

I planned to kill myself when I was 21. This is the story of my still-ongoing recovery.

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

October 10, 2020, 08:45 AM

Venomous box jellyfish sighted in Sentosa waters, no swimming at Siloso Beach until further notice

No swimming.

October 10, 2020, 01:14 AM

All 9 Covid-19 imported cases were asymptomatic, 2 were crew members of a ship

There was only 1 dormitory case.

October 09, 2020, 11:28 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.