S$54 fan screening tickets for Demon Slayer movie available from Oct. 22 on Golden Village website

Advance sales for the Demon Slayer movie in Singapore starts Oct. 22, 2020, at 1pm on Golden Village's (GV) website.

These are tickets to fan screenings of "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba The Movie: Mugen Train", as announced by movie distributor ODEX on Facebook.

The screenings will be held on Nov. 7 and 8.

Priced at S$52 for GV members and S$54 for non-members, each ticket will also come with the following merchandise:

One T-shirt (choose from two designs)

Five Can Badges

One A4 Folder x1 [value $7]

Two A2 posters

The two T-shirt designs:

Including the movie ticket, each bundle is valued at S$95.

Fan screening brought forward

ODEX, however, apologised that screening prices (S$54) were not half the retail value, as it traditionally should be.

This was because the fan screenings have been brought forward to early November, instead of the originally scheduled late November.

As a result, the merchandise had to be sent by air freight (as opposed to ship, which would be cheaper) in order make it on time.

"When most of the Hollywood blockbusters in Nov & Dec were moved to 2021, we decided to bring the date forward as early as possible. We know that everyone is waiting eagerly to watch the movie," the distributor added.

After the fan screenings have been held, regular screenings will start on Nov. 12.

Details

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie - Mugen Train

Fan's Screening price: S$52 (GV Member) / S$54 (Public)

Dates: Nov. 7 and 8, 2020

Venues: GV Plaza, GV Vivo, and GV Grand

Rating: NC16 (Violence)

Runtime: 117 mins

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Demon Slayer