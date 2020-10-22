Back

S$54 fan screening tickets for Demon Slayer movie available from Oct. 22 on Golden Village website

Screenings will be held on Nov. 7 and 8.

Mandy How | October 22, 2020, 12:04 PM

Events

Law Awareness Week 2020

05 October 2020 - 13 November 2020

Advance sales for the Demon Slayer movie in Singapore starts Oct. 22, 2020, at 1pm on Golden Village's (GV) website.

These are tickets to fan screenings of "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba The Movie: Mugen Train", as announced by movie distributor ODEX on Facebook.

The screenings will be held on Nov. 7 and 8.

Priced at S$52 for GV members and S$54 for non-members, each ticket will also come with the following merchandise:

  • One T-shirt (choose from two designs)

  • Five Can Badges

  • One A4 Folder x1 [value $7]

  • Two A2 posters

The two T-shirt designs:

Photo via ODEX

Photo via ODEX

Including the movie ticket, each bundle is valued at S$95.

Fan screening brought forward

ODEX, however, apologised that screening prices (S$54) were not half the retail value, as it traditionally should be.

This was because the fan screenings have been brought forward to early November, instead of the originally scheduled late November.

As a result, the merchandise had to be sent by air freight (as opposed to ship, which would be cheaper) in order make it on time.

"When most of the Hollywood blockbusters in Nov & Dec were moved to 2021, we decided to bring the date forward as early as possible. We know that everyone is waiting eagerly to watch the movie," the distributor added.

After the fan screenings have been held, regular screenings will start on Nov. 12.

Details

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie - Mugen Train

Fan's Screening price: S$52 (GV Member) / S$54 (Public)

Dates: Nov. 7 and 8, 2020

Venues: GV Plaza, GV Vivo, and GV Grand

Rating: NC16 (Violence)

Runtime: 117 mins

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Demon Slayer

Yishun Nature Park basketball court hoops locked up from 10pm-8am due to noise disturbances

Opens from 8am to 10pm.

October 22, 2020, 11:43 AM

Hjh Maimunah Restaurant opens new outlet at Tampines Mall Kopitiam

East side, best side.

October 22, 2020, 11:31 AM

S'porean couple got married & bought HDB flat with no wedding: 'Do what makes you happy'

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

October 22, 2020, 11:19 AM

China boy, 14, already 2.21m tall, 5cm shorter than NBA star Yao Ming

However, the teenager has flat feet and can't do sports.

October 22, 2020, 02:59 AM

Workers' Party files full motion in Parliament for all MPs to debate Parti Liyani case related issues

A full motion would allow all MPs to join the debate.

October 22, 2020, 01:16 AM

Pope Francis calls for same-sex civil union laws in new documentary, Vatican declines comment

He has almost maintained a more tolerant tone.

October 21, 2020, 11:53 PM

Tembusu College lecturer was fired for 'intimate association with an undergraduate', NUS reveals

A "serious breach" of NUS's Code of Conduct for Staff.

October 21, 2020, 11:10 PM

All 12 imported Covid-19 cases were asymptomatic, includes Egyptian in S'pore to marry fiancée

Two more cases have been discharged.

October 21, 2020, 09:33 PM

Woman with martial arts skills coolly fends off 2 'drunk customers' trying to hit on her

The scene was staged, but loosely based off real events.

October 21, 2020, 07:51 PM

Trump company paid over S$255,000 in taxes in China between 2013 & 2015: NYT

Overseas deals.

October 21, 2020, 07:40 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.