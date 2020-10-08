Angry woman blocks lift door to stop deliveryman from entering Balestier condo

A video of an incensed woman at Balestier Point condominium stopping a deliveryman from entering the premises and trapping him in the lift has been circulating online.

The five-minute clip, filmed by the delivery man himself, was posted to Facebook page All Singapore Stuff and has since garnered over 3,700 shares in less than a day.

Stand-off in the lift

The video started in the middle of a stand-off between the two parties, with the Qxpress deliveryman attempting to reason with the woman.

He was the one shooting the video.

The man stated that he was about to make a delivery to the units in the condominium, but the woman prevented him from "doing his duty".

Throughout the duration of the video, the woman stood with her back against one lift door, preventing the from moving.

At one point, she even put her leg up to block the doors.

"If you please, can you kindly move out of the lift, so I can do my job," the deliveryman can be heard saying.

The woman, however, did not take heed of his words.

Two passers-by then appeared and approached the lift, but the woman told them to wait, and yelled in Hokkien that she was going to call the police.

When a security guard arrived, she claimed the deliveryman was very "rude" and apparently brushed past her when entering the premises.

She continued shouting that the deliveryman "never register" and said: "I open this gate, how can he like that go in?"

She added that she then stopped him when he entered the lift.

Throughout the entire incident, the man attempted to reason with her and eventually said he was "losing [his] patience".

Affected his rice bowl

The deliveryman also came forward with his own account of what happened.

The man, Aliff Anuar, said that he had dialled the intercom to gain access to the condo.

When the lobby door was unlocked, he entered and that was when he encountered the woman.

Aliff stated that the woman eventually called the police as well.

He explained that Qxpress delivery men are paid per parcel, and commented on how one incident had affected his rice bowl.

You can view his post here.

In response to Mothership's queries, Qxpress said that they are aware of the video and have spoken to the delivery man involved. They are currently investigating the incident.

