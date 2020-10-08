Back

Angry woman blocks lift door to stop deliveryman from entering Balestier condo

The deliveryman also came forward with his own account of what happened.

Ashley Tan | October 08, 2020, 04:56 PM

Events

Law Awareness Week 2020

05 October 2020 - 13 November 2020

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A video of an incensed woman at Balestier Point condominium stopping a deliveryman from entering the premises and trapping him in the lift has been circulating online.

The five-minute clip, filmed by the delivery man himself, was posted to Facebook page All Singapore Stuff and has since garnered over 3,700 shares in less than a day.

Stand-off in the lift

The video started in the middle of a stand-off between the two parties, with the Qxpress deliveryman attempting to reason with the woman.

He was the one shooting the video.

The man stated that he was about to make a delivery to the units in the condominium, but the woman prevented him from "doing his duty".

Throughout the duration of the video, the woman stood with her back against one lift door, preventing the from moving.

At one point, she even put her leg up to block the doors.

Photo from All Singapore Stuff

"If you please, can you kindly move out of the lift, so I can do my job," the deliveryman can be heard saying.

The woman, however, did not take heed of his words.

Two passers-by then appeared and approached the lift, but the woman told them to wait, and yelled in Hokkien that she was going to call the police.

When a security guard arrived, she claimed the deliveryman was very "rude" and apparently brushed past her when entering the premises.

She continued shouting that the deliveryman "never register" and said: "I open this gate, how can he like that go in?"

She added that she then stopped him when he entered the lift.

Throughout the entire incident, the man attempted to reason with her and eventually said he was "losing [his] patience".

Affected his rice bowl

The deliveryman also came forward with his own account of what happened.

The man, Aliff Anuar, said that he had dialled the intercom to gain access to the condo.

When the lobby door was unlocked, he entered and that was when he encountered the woman.

Aliff stated that the woman eventually called the police as well.

He explained that Qxpress delivery men are paid per parcel, and commented on how one incident had affected his rice bowl.

You can view his post here.

In response to Mothership's queries, Qxpress said that they are aware of the video and have spoken to the delivery man involved. They are currently investigating the incident.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo from All Singapore Stuff

PUB delivers bags of pure drinking water to household after block's water supply disrupted

Good service recovery effort.

October 08, 2020, 06:23 PM

Germany quashed 2018 report on Chinese influence to protect business interests

The country has since shifted its China policy amid rising scrutiny on China's track record on human rights.

October 08, 2020, 06:08 PM

GE2020 was an 'internet election': IPS survey

Unlike previous elections.

October 08, 2020, 06:02 PM

Win a 2D1N staycation at Shangri-La & Fullerton Hotel, Lenovo tablet & more during ShopBack's 10.10 sale

A lot of deals ahead. Sit tight.

October 08, 2020, 05:54 PM

Large percentage of swing voters in GE2020 voted for opposition, mostly men: IPS survey

Compared to the others, these swing voters had signed a petition within the last six months the most.

October 08, 2020, 05:37 PM

Baby born prematurely without heartbeat warded in KKH ICU, mum finally carries her after 8 days

The mum was told to prepare for the worst.

October 08, 2020, 05:26 PM

Anwar to meet M'sian king, says he'll present proof of majority support from MPs to become PM

He also expressed his gratitude to Allah for the king's recovery from his recent illness.

October 08, 2020, 05:17 PM

Cages set up to catch Sin Ming chickens, MP assures most chickens will be spared

Chickens in Sin Ming are unbothered and nope, they are not entering the cages.

October 08, 2020, 05:15 PM

No refunds for those affected by Special Tourist Visa delays in Thailand

The first group of tourists from China were expected to arrive in Phuket today (Oct. 8).

October 08, 2020, 04:12 PM

RSAF deploys aircraft & personnel for training in Australia from Oct. 7 - Dec. 11, 2020

RSAF earlier said they have reduced local training 'as far as possible'.

October 08, 2020, 04:12 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.