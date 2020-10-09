Back

ERP along congested stretches of CTE up S$1

Side effect of going back to normal life.

Belmont Lay | October 09, 2020, 06:15 PM

ERP rates will go up by S$1 along congested stretches of Central Expressway from Oct. 12, 2020.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has completed its latest review of Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates following the end of the Circuit Breaker.

Based on LTA’s monitoring of traffic conditions in September 2020, traffic speeds have remained optimal on all arterial roads and most expressways, except for some time periods on the CTE.

As more people travel to and from their workplaces, traffic volume has continued to build up during weekday peak hours.

This has led to localised congestion at specific locations along the CTE during peak periods.

Some of the ERP gantries have effectively been turned off the past few months as no charges are levied.

Up S$1

To manage congestion on the CTE during peak periods, ERP rates will be adjusted upwards by S$1.00 with effect from Oct. 12, 2020 at specific gantries on the CTE during the following time periods:

There will continue to be no ERP charges on other expressways and arterial roads.

LTA will continue to monitor traffic speeds and congestion levels closely and assess if ERP rates need to be further adjusted.

