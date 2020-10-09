S'pore cruises to nowhere 2-night trips from S$334 & S$359

On Oct. 8, it was announced that cruises to nowhere from Singapore will start in November 2020.

Pilot 'cruises to nowhere'

According to the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), these pilot cruises will be:

Round-trips with no ports of call

Sailing at a reduced capacity of up to 50 per cent

Only open to Singapore residents

To provide assurance for safe cruising, STB is also developing a mandatory CruiseSafe certification programme that sets out stringent hygiene and safety measures.

Genting Cruise Lines and Royal Caribbean International have been given the green light to offer round-trip cruises with no port of calls.

Genting Cruise Lines

Genting Cruise Lines' Dream Cruises will start sailing from Nov. 6 onwards.

One can either choose to spend two or three-night packages aboard the World Dream.

It will cruise through the Straits of Malacca before returning to Singapore shores.

Here's the cruise itinerary:

Two-night Singapore Escape

Three-night Singapore Escape

The price of a two-night cruise starts from S$359, while a three-night cruise starts from S$599.

This is not inclusive of:

Port charges (S$60 per person)

Covid-19 test which is compulsory for all guests aged 13 and above (S$60)

Gratuity (From S$21 per person, per night)

The different statesroom to choose from include the Balcony:

And the Palace Suite:

Health and safety measures

Guests are required to put on a mask except when dining and engaging in sports activities.

There will be a 100 per cent fresh air ventilation system supplied to each cabin and onboard public areas with no recirculation of air.

Hand sanitisation and temperature screening will also be available at all outlets.

In addition, two doctors including an infection control officer and isolated wards will be available in the medical centre.

Waterslides and VR

Some of the things one can expect to do on the cruise include a virtual reality experience at Esc Experience Lab where one can play games using racing simulators and arcade machines.

There are also rock climbing walls and ropes course.

As well as a waterpark with six slides.

Royal Caribbean Cruise

Royal Caribbean's Quantum of the Seas sailings will start from Dec. 1, 2020.

One can either choose to spend two, three or four-night packages aboard the Quantum of the Seas.

Here's the itinerary:

Here's the price for the different packages:

Two-night: From S$334

Three-night: From S$374

Four-night: From S$509

The price is not inclusive of taxes, fees and port expenses.

The different statesroom to choose from includes the Ocean View:

As well as the Balcony:

Health and safety measures

In a statement by Royal Caribbean Cruise, they shared that the cruise operator will be implementing a comprehensive set of health and safety measures.

The cruise operator will be covering the cost for Covid-19 tests for sailings departing on or before Jan. 30, 2021.

There will also be a heating, ventilation and air condition (HVAC) system that will continuously supply 100 per cent fresh, filtered air from outdoors to all indoor spaces.

Guests are required to wear face masks in nearly all public settings regardless of physical distancing measures.

Guests who book the cruise before Nov. 30 will also be extended with its Cruise with Confidence Programme which allows for changes and cancellation of up to 48 hours before the cruise begins.

There are also Covid-19 protections, including a 100 per cent credit towards a future cruise if a guest tests positive for Covid-19 during the three weeks prior to the cruise; or a full refund if a guest tests positive during the voyage.

Surf simulator and bumper cars

Royal Caribbean offers a variety of activities onboard such as Dodgem cars (like bumper cars):

As well as a surf simulator:

And indulge on food from Jamie's Italian by Jamie Oliver.

