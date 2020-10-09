Bakery in Indonesia selling Croissant Cereal from S$18, delivers to S'pore

A bakery in Indonesia, Misol, is offering Croissant Cereal in two flavours, priced from S$18.

The two flavours are Croissant Cereal and Chocolate Croissant Cereal.

Croissant Cereal (S$18)

The Croissant Cereal (S$18) comprises crunchy and sweet mini croissants, which can be eaten as it is or with milk.

This is what a jar of Croissant Cereal looks like:

Chocolate Croissant Cereal (S$23)

The Chocolate Croissant Cereal (S$23) is made with dark chocolate and brown sugar.

Details:

If you'd like to try it for yourself, the bakery delivers their Croissant Cereal in both flavours to Singapore.

The cost of delivery to Singapore addresses are as follows:

S$10 for two jars

S$15 for three to four jars

S$20 for five to seven jars

S$25 for eight to nine jars

To order, you may contact them via direct message on their Instagram page or WhatsApp them here.

Here is a photo of Misol's Croissant Cereal, Chocolate Croissant Cereal mixed with their Trail Mix:

Top photo via @misol.id on Instagram