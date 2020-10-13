Cristiano Ronaldo gets Covid-19

Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for Covid-19, Portugal's Football Federation said in a statement on its website on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

The 35-year-old Juventus striker will miss Oct. 14's Uefa Nations League game against Sweden.

However, he is "well, has no symptoms and is in isolation", the federation said.

The federation added that the rest of the Portugal squad had undergone tests as a result of Ronaldo's positive.

The rest of the team had all tested negative and would be available for the Sweden match.

Will miss matches

Five-times world player of the year Ronaldo appeared in his side's 0-0 draw away to France in the Nations League on Sunday.

He also played during Wednesday's 0-0 draw in a friendly at home to Spain.

He will now be doubtful for Juve's Serie A trip to Crotone on Saturday.

Ronaldo will likely miss the Champions League group stage opening game away to Dynamo Kiev next Tuesday.

