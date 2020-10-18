47-year-old lady & 3 teens arrested for allegedly spending over S$15,000 using stolen credit card. 4 more teens assisting with investigations

The police have arrested a 47-year-old woman and three teenagers, aged 17 and 18, for their suspected involvement in using a stolen credit card to make unauthorised transactions amounting to more than $15,000.

According to their media release, another four teens, two boys and two girls aged between 13 and 17, are also assisting with investigations for their suspected involvement in the case.

On September 21, 2020, the police received a report from a victim who discovered that several unauthorised transactions had been made with his missing credit card.

Through investigations, officers from the Commercial Affairs Department established the identities of the woman and the seven teenagers suspected to be involved in the case.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a 14-year-old male teenager is believed to have stolen the credit card from the victim.

The woman and the seven teenagers are suspected to have used it to make unauthorised transactions. An assortment of apparels, beauty care products, an e-scooter, a purse and watches were seized.

Image courtesy of Police