2 men charged with cheating & forgery to get Covid-19 support grant & temporary relief fund

Two men were charged in court on Oct. 2 for separate cases of cheating and/or forgery offences involving the Covid-19 support grant (CSG) and temporary relief fund (TRF).

The two financial assistance schemes serve to help Singaporeans affected by the economic impacts of Covid-19.

Allegedly made false income declarations

The police release stated that the 20-year-old was charged for cheating and attempting to cheat the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) into disbursing grants for eight TRF applications by making false income declarations.

Two of these applications were made in his name while the remaining six were made in the names of his parents and friends.

MSF approved five of these applications and disbursed S$2,500 to him.

The man was additionally charged for cheating a friend into providing his SingPass details, which were used to apply for the TRF.

He was also charged for engaging in unlawful remote gambling.

Another allegedly made false declarations and forged supporting documents

Another 36-year-old man was charged for cheating MSF into disbursing the TRF grant, and attempting to cheat MSF into disbursing the CSG grant.

He was alleged to have falsely declared his employment status in both applications.

He also forged a retrenchment letter to support his false declarations in both applications and forged a payslip for his CSG application.

MSF approved the TRF application and disbursed a S$500 payout, but did not approve the CSG application.

If found guilty, the two men could face:

Imprisonment of up to 10 years and a possible fine for each charge of cheating under Section 420 of the Penal Code, Imprisonment of up to 10 years and/or a possible fine for each charge of forgery for the purpose of cheating under Section 468 of the Penal Code, and/or, Imprisonment of up to six months and a possible fine for the charge of unlawful remote gambling under Section 8 of the Remote Gambling Act

Top photo via Tan Chuan-Jin/Facebook