Covid-19: 6 imported cases & 2 community cases in S'pore on Oct. 4

Latest update.

Zhangxin Zheng | October 04, 2020, 03:21 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 12 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Sunday (Oct. 4).

This brings the total number of cases to 57, 812.

Based on MOH's investigations so far, there are two cases in the community, both of whom are Work Pass holders.

There are six imported cases. They were all placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Daily cases in the past week

Here are the daily case numbers for the past week:

Sep. 27: 15

Sep. 28: 15

Sep. 29: 27

Sep. 30: 23

Oct. 1: 21

Oct. 2: 10

Oct. 3: 6

Oct. 4: 12

Top image by Maverick Asio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images.

