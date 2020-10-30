Taiwan's CDC illustrates Covid-19 and other diseases as gorgeous anime characters

Taiwan's Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has released an illustration of a personified Covid-19 virus.
Here it is:
Personified Covid-19
The illustration takes on the form of a pseudo-magazine cover; the character sits upon a cloud with dismembered robot hands, some holding onto electronic devices.
Behind the character are several screens with stills from various international news reports on Covid-19.
This particular illustration was created in collaboration with Taiwanese artist Chiyou.
The Facebook caption describes the character as having changed the lives of countless people and taken away many lives.
Taiwan's CDC also describes Covid-19 as a "mysterious hacker" born in Dec. 2019, and is "fickle".
The Covid-19 avatar is also described as being good at blending in and changing their appearance to sneak into places and spread the disease.
Of course, the character is described to not like washing hands, masks, and medication.
Other personified diseases
The illustration is part of a series of personified diseases that Taiwan's CDC began posting in 2018, starting with the Novel Influenza A Virus.They are created in collaboration with various Taiwanese artists.
While many of these characters appear appealing and fashionable, their design contain elements that are inspired by characteristics and/or symptoms of the disease or virus in question.
Here are some of these illustrations:
Dengue
Hepatitis
Zika
Chikungunya Fever
Syphillis
Lyme Disease
Legionaire's Disease
MERS
Plague
Japanese Encephalitis
Measles
Viral gastroenteritis
Pertussis (whooping cough)
Rabies
Tsutsugamushi Disease
Influenza
Varicella and Herpes ZosterCute and scary.
Top image via TWCDC's Facebook page
