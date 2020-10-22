Back

1 new locally transmitted Covid-19 case on Oct. 22, 7 imported cases

More updates tonight.

Sumita Thiagarajan | October 22, 2020, 03:24 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed eight cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Thursday (Oct. 22).

While there is one new case of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection, there are seven imported cases, all of whom were placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Based on MOH's investigations so far, the case resides in a dormitory and there are no new cases in the community.

This brings the total number of cases to 57,941.

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Daily cases in October

Here are the daily case numbers in October 2020 so far:

Oct. 1: 21

Oct. 2: 10

Oct. 3: 6

Oct. 4: 12

Oct. 5: 7

Oct. 6: 11

Oct. 7: 10

Oct. 8: 9

Oct. 9: 10

Oct. 10: 7

Oct. 11: 10

Oct. 12: 4

Oct. 13: 4

Oct. 14: 5

Oct. 15: 3

Oct. 16: 9

Oct. 17: 3

Oct. 18: 7

Oct. 19: 4

Oct. 20: 6

Oct. 21: 12

Oct. 22: 8

Top images via Jeremy Julian/Unsplash

