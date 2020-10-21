No new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Oct. 21, third time in Oct. 2020

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 12 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Wednesday (Oct. 21).

While there are no new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection, there are 12 imported cases, all of whom were placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

This brings the total number of cases to 57,933.

This is the third time in October that Singapore has not seen any new locally transmitted cases -- the first time was on Oct. 13 and the second time was on Oct. 19.

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Daily cases in October

Here are the daily case numbers in October 2020 so far:

Oct. 1: 21

Oct. 2: 10

Oct. 3: 6

Oct. 4: 12

Oct. 5: 7

Oct. 6: 11

Oct. 7: 10

Oct. 8: 9

Oct. 9: 10

Oct. 10: 7

Oct. 11: 10

Oct. 12: 4

Oct. 13: 4

Oct. 14: 5

Oct. 15: 3

Oct. 16: 9

Oct. 17: 3

Oct. 18: 7

Oct. 19: 4

Oct. 20: 6

Oct. 21: 12

Top image by ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP via Getty Image