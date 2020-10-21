Back

No new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Oct. 21, third time in Oct. 2020

There are 12 imported cases on the same day.

Kayla Wong | October 21, 2020, 04:18 PM

Events

Law Awareness Week 2020

05 October 2020 - 13 November 2020

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 12 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Wednesday (Oct. 21).

While there are no new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection, there are 12 imported cases, all of whom were placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

This brings the total number of cases to 57,933.

This is the third time in October that Singapore has not seen any new locally transmitted cases -- the first time was on Oct. 13 and the second time was on Oct. 19.

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Daily cases in October

Here are the daily case numbers in October 2020 so far:

Oct. 1: 21

Oct. 2: 10

Oct. 3: 6

Oct. 4: 12

Oct. 5: 7

Oct. 6: 11

Oct. 7: 10

Oct. 8: 9

Oct. 9: 10

Oct. 10: 7

Oct. 11: 10

Oct. 12: 4

Oct. 13: 4

Oct. 14: 5

Oct. 15: 3

Oct. 16: 9

Oct. 17: 3

Oct. 18: 7

Oct. 19: 4

Oct. 20: 6

Oct. 21: 12

Top image by ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP via Getty Image

Yes, green electricity is available in S’pore. No, it’s not a hassle or more expensive to switch to an environment friendly retailer.

For your consideration, please.

October 21, 2020, 06:01 PM

S'poreans can now travel to Thailand with Special Tourist Visa

For a minimum stay of 90 days.

October 21, 2020, 05:44 PM

Peacock attacks car in S'pore after seeing its own reflection, leaves scratches all over side

Clearly had its feathers ruffled.

October 21, 2020, 05:38 PM

EU may lift travel restrictions for S'pore visitors due to improvement in Covid-19 situation

The list is reviewed roughly every two weeks.

October 21, 2020, 05:18 PM

NASA lands van-sized spacecraft on asteroid 333 million km away

Light takes 18 minutes 31 seconds to travel that distance.

October 21, 2020, 05:03 PM

Grab driver finds prison tag left behind by passenger in his car

The strap of the tag was cut off.

October 21, 2020, 04:47 PM

Jail for domestic helper who repeatedly hit 1-month-old child to 'vent stress'

CCTV footage shows the helper striking the baby forcefully with her fist.

October 21, 2020, 02:53 PM

Food delivery & plastic waste go up in China when air pollution goes up: NUS study

The researchers also explained why office workers were found to be more sensitive to pollution.

October 21, 2020, 02:42 PM

S'pore urban explorers locate abandoned villa on Coney Island

Go at your own risk.

October 21, 2020, 01:45 PM

Ex-Thai PM Yingluck reminds Prayuth he asked if she could continue governing amid protests 6 years ago

Tables have turned.

October 21, 2020, 01:30 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.