10 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Oct. 9, no cases in community for 3 consecutive days

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 10 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Oct. 9.

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 57,859.

There are no new cases in the community.

One case resides in a dormitory.

The remaining nine cases are imported and were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight.

Daily cases in the month

Here are the daily case numbers in October:

Oct. 1: 21

Oct. 2: 10

Oct. 3: 6

Oct. 4: 12

Oct. 5: 7

Oct. 6: 11

Oct. 7: 10

Oct. 8: 9

Oct. 9: 10