7 Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Oct. 5, only 1 case in the community

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminary confirmed seven new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Oct. 5.

In total, there are 57, 819 cases in Singapore.

Based on the investigations, one is in the community, and five reside in dormitories.

In addition, there is one imported case, who had been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight.

Daily cases in the past week

Here are the daily case numbers for the past week:

Sep. 27: 15

Sep. 28: 15

Sep. 29: 27

Sep. 30: 23

Oct. 1: 21

Oct. 2: 10

Oct. 3: 6

Oct. 4: 12

Oct. 5: 7

