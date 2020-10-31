Back

12 imported Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Oct. 31, no locally-transmitted cases

Today's update.

Guan Zhen Tan | October 31, 2020, 03:28 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 12 new cases of Covid-19 on Oct. 31, as of 12pm.

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 58,015

There are no new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection.

Based on investigations so far, the 12 imported cases had all been placed on Stay-Home Notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared later tonight.

Daily cases in October

Oct. 1: 21

Oct. 2: 10

Oct. 3: 6

Oct. 4: 12

Oct. 5: 7

Oct. 6: 11

Oct. 7: 10

Oct. 8: 9

Oct. 9: 10

Oct. 10: 7

Oct. 11: 10

Oct. 12: 4

Oct. 13: 4

Oct. 14: 5

Oct. 15: 3

Oct. 16: 9

Oct. 17: 3

Oct. 18: 7

Oct. 19: 4

Oct. 20: 6

Oct. 21: 12

Oct. 22: 8

Oct. 23: 10

Oct. 24: 14

Oct. 25: 5

Oct. 26: 3

Oct. 27: 7

Oct. 28: 7

Oct. 29: 7

Oct. 30: 9

Oct. 31: 12

Top image via Singapore General Hospital's Facebook

