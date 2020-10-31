12 imported Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Oct. 31, no locally-transmitted cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 12 new cases of Covid-19 on Oct. 31, as of 12pm.
This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 58,015
There are no new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection.
Based on investigations so far, the 12 imported cases had all been placed on Stay-Home Notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.
Further updates will be shared later tonight.
Daily cases in October
Oct. 1: 21
Oct. 2: 10
Oct. 3: 6
Oct. 4: 12
Oct. 5: 7
Oct. 6: 11
Oct. 7: 10
Oct. 8: 9
Oct. 9: 10
Oct. 10: 7
Oct. 11: 10
Oct. 12: 4
Oct. 13: 4
Oct. 14: 5
Oct. 15: 3
Oct. 16: 9
Oct. 17: 3
Oct. 18: 7
Oct. 19: 4
Oct. 20: 6
Oct. 21: 12
Oct. 22: 8
Oct. 23: 10
Oct. 24: 14
Oct. 25: 5
Oct. 26: 3
Oct. 27: 7
Oct. 28: 7
Oct. 29: 7
Oct. 30: 9
Oct. 31: 12
Top image via Singapore General Hospital's Facebook
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.