6 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Oct. 3, including 1 S'porean

Update for Oct. 3.

Guan Zhen Tan | October 03, 2020, 03:26 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional six new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Saturday (Oct. 3).

This brings the total number of cases to 57, 800.

Based on MOH's investigations so far, there is one case in the community, who is a Singaporean.

There are also four imported cases. They were all placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Daily cases in the past week

Here are the daily case numbers for the past week:

Sep. 27: 15

Sep. 28: 15

Sep. 29: 27

Sep. 30: 23

Oct. 1: 21

Oct. 2: 10

Oct. 3: 6

Top image via Victor He/Unsplash

