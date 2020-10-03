Barber shop at Rivervale Plaza, food court at Loyang Lane visited by Covid-19 case

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed an additional six new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Saturday (Oct. 3).

This brings the total number of cases to 57,800. 28 more cases were discharged, bringing that total to 57,562.

Two new locations reported

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.

There are two new locations visited by confirmed cases reported today:

Barber point at Rivervale Plaza on Sep. 30, from 4:35 pm to 5:10 pm

64+4 Foodcourt at 4A Loyang Lane on Oct. 1, from 8:30 am to 9 am.

Here is the latest list of locations visited by confirmed cases within the last two weeks.

One community case

There is one community case who is a 44-year-old male Singaporean.

He was detected under the enhanced community testing scheme, which tests individuals aged 13 and above who are diagnosed with an acute respiratory infection (ARI) at first presentation to a doctor.

The case is currently unlinked, and epidemiological investigations of the case are in progress.

Four imported cases

There are also four imported cases, all of whom were placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Amongst the four imported cases, one is a Singaporean who returned to Singapore from India on Sep. 21.

Another two are Work Permit holders currently employed in Singapore who arrived from Indonesia on Sep. 21.

The remaining case is a child whose parent is a Singapore Permanent Resident, is a Short-Term Visit Pass holder who arrived from Indonesia on Sep. 25.

All of them had been placed on 14-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving their SHN at dedicated facilities.

28 discharged

28 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 57,562 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 46 confirmed cases who are still in the hospital.

Of these, most are stable or improving, and none are in the intensive care unit.

Top image via Google Maps and Nasri bin Najib/Google Maps